Greek-American Katerina Glyptis Appointed Regional President, Tim Hortons U.S.

MIAMI, FL – The well-known Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons announced on June 1 in a news release that Katerina Glyptis has been appointed as Regional President of Tim Hortons U.S. to accelerate growth and development of the brand in the region, reporting to Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons Canada and the U.S.

“Tim Hortons has had two years of consistent, strong comparable sales growth in our home market of Canada, in addition to now successfully growing in 15 countries around the world. We have a strong base for our business in the U.S. with over 600 restaurants and we believe our home market and international experience now positions us to meaningfully accelerate our Tim Hortons U.S. business,” said Schwan.

“Over the last nine years, I have had the benefit of working with and knowing Katerina in different roles with RBI’s brands and have always been so impressed by her drive to grow the business, her business instincts, and the exceptional relationships she builds with franchisees and her teams. I’m looking forward to closely working with her to grow the Tim Hortons brand and footprint alongside our franchisees in the U.S.,” concluded Schwan.

Glyptis, who grew up working in her family’s restaurants, has been with Restaurant Brands International for nine years, holding senior roles in restaurant development, franchise performance, General Manager of Burger King’s Central Division, and most recently Vice President of Franchise Operations for 7,200 Burger King® restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is one of North America’s largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, the Tim Hortons brand appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and their famous iced coffee-based beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items, and other food products. Tim Hortons has approximatively 5,600 restaurants in Canada, the United States, and around the world. Tim Hortons is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world’s most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. More information about the company is available online: https://www.timhortons.com/.