Greek-American Journalist Peter Baker Honored

WASHINGTON – Peter Baker, the Greek-American Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, was among the honorees at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC on April 27.

President Joe Biden with his wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris were present at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA). The Association honored journalists for their work during the past year. Joining Baker for accolades were Axios journalist Barak Ravid, his fellow New York Times reporter Doug Mills, Tamara Keith of NPR, as well as journalists from the Washington Post, NBC, Frontline, and a collaborative program of the Texas Tribune, Pro Publica.

Baker writes articles on a wide range of topics including domestic policy, the economy, national security, and foreign policy. Like other White House correspondents, he attends speeches, briefings, and campaign events, regularly interviews members of the President’s staff as well as critics, and travels with the President across the country and the world. Having also covered former President Donald J. Trump while in office, his writing also include related analyses.

He places special importance on preserving journalistic independence. As he states in his New York Times profile: “I do not belong to a political party or any other organization that advocates on issues that I cover. I do not give political contributions or participate in political events. And I even choose not to vote. That last one is sometimes controversial; most other journalists I know do vote, believing strongly that it does not compromise their journalistic neutrality, and I totally respect that. It’s a choice I make only for myself because I feel that it helps me stay as open-minded as possible.”

Baker notes in his profile: “I joined The Times in 2008 after 20 years at The Washington Post and have covered the past five presidents, starting in 1996 with Bill Clinton and continuing through George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump and now Joe Biden… During a break from the White House, my wife, Susan Glasser, and I spent four years in Moscow for The Post, chronicling the rise of Vladimir Putin… At The Times, I served briefly as the lead reporter for the paper’s Jerusalem office.”

Baker has. written seven books, most recently ‘The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021’ with his wife.

Baker’s full name is Peter Eleftherios Baker, and his father, E. P. Baker, was born Eleftherios Peter Baker. Of Greek descent, their names are said to have been taken from the renowned Greek statesman Eleftherios Venizelos.

The White House Correspondents’ Association was founded in 1914 and has organized a dinner almost every year since 1921 for journalists covering the American presidency, also raising funds for scholarships.

(Material from The New York Times and politico.com was used in this report)