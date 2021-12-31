x

December 31, 2021

Greek-American Ioannis Athanasopoulos Dies at 22

December 31, 2021
By The National Herald
Athanasopoulos
Ioannis Athanasopoulos. Source: farengafuneralhome.com

NEW YORK – Ioannis Athanasopoulos December 7, 1999 – December 25, 2021.

Your gentle face and patient smile.
With sadness we recall
You had a kindly word for each Yianni
And died beloved by all.
The voice is mute and stilled
the heart
That loved us well and true.
Ah, bitter was the trial to part
From one so good as you.
You are not forgotten loved one
Nor will you ever be
As long as life and memory last
We will remember thee.
We miss you now, our hearts
are sore,
As time goes by we miss you more,
Your loving smile, your gentle face
No one can fill your vacant place.

 

Service
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
150-05 12th Avenue
Whitestone, NY 11357
Map 
Thursday 12/30, 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Visitation
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
150-05 12th Avenue
Whitestone, NY 11357
Map 
Wednesday 12/29, 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cemetery
Flushing Cemetery
163-06 46th Avenue
Flushing, NY 11358
Map 
Thursday 12/30, 11:00 am – 11:30 am

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

