Greek-American Ioannis Athanasopoulos Dies at 22

General News

NEW YORK – Ioannis Athanasopoulos December 7, 1999 – December 25, 2021.

Your gentle face and patient smile.

With sadness we recall

You had a kindly word for each Yianni

And died beloved by all.

The voice is mute and stilled

the heart

That loved us well and true.

Ah, bitter was the trial to part

From one so good as you.

You are not forgotten loved one

Nor will you ever be

As long as life and memory last

We will remember thee.

We miss you now, our hearts

are sore,

As time goes by we miss you more,

Your loving smile, your gentle face

No one can fill your vacant place.

Service

Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

150-05 12th Avenue Whitestone, NY 11357

Visitation Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 150-05 12th Avenue Whitestone, NY 11357 Map