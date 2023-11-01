Greek American Institute’s Student Celebrate Oct. 28 in the Bronx

Default Category

The students impressed the audience with their presentations and performances at the Greek American Institute’s ‘OXI’ Day celebration. (Photο: Courtesy of the Zoodochos Pigi Parish)

NEW YORK – With a particularly well-organized celebration, the students of the Greek American Institute, the Greek school of the Zoodochos Pigi – Life Giving Spring parish in the Bronx, NY honored the anniversary of the great ‘OXI’ of October 28, 1940 in an event that took place in the parish’s gymnasium.

In the presence of the parish’s head priest, Father Vasileios Louros, members of the Parish Council, parents, educators, and students participated in a wonderful program, reflecting the significance of the national holiday.