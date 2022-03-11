x

March 11, 2022

Greek-American George J. Tsunis Confirmed as United States Ambassador to Greece

March 11, 2022
Greek American businessman George James Tsunis. (Photo by TNH Archive)

WASHINGTON – Noted businessman and active member of the Greek-American Community, George J. Tsunis, has been officially confirmed by the United States Senate as the next Ambassador of the United States to Greece following a voice vote late in the evening on March 10, 2022.

 

Mr. Tsunis had been long-regarded as an easy decision by members of the U.S. Senate for this ambassadorial position due to his extensive ties to the upper echelons of the American business community but his, in-depth and deeply personal convictions held about Greek-American bilateral relations. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, green-lit Mr. Tsunis’ nomination following a January 12 appearance on Capitol Hill to succeed outgoing Ambassador of the United States to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt. 

George Tsunis’ confirmation to this particular ambassadorial post comes at a critical time both because of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and because Greece and the United States are currently in the midst of likely the most “warm” period of relations between the two countries in living memory.

