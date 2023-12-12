Greek-American Ex-Nurse Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients

General News

DENVER, CO – Christopher Lambros, a former nurse in Colorado, was sentenced to more than 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting unconscious patients beginning in 2016, until his 2022 arrest after law enforcement officials said they learned what he had done.

Lambros, 62, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted sexual assault, which are classified as class 5 felonies, each with a sentence of three years and eight months, receiving credit for 401 days in jail before his guilty plea.

The report alleged that Lambros had taken photos of an unconscious female patient who was exposed, said KKCO11 news, an investigation revealing that he had additional photos and videos.

The U.S. Secret Service was called in to assist with processing this evidence. Lambros had worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction for a decade, the station said.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the investigation indicates that there may be 13 victims in total, although only five have been identified so far and that case files were built and patients located with the help of the hospital.

Scott Burrill, the public defender representing Lambros, said his client expressed remorse and honesty during the investigation and said in conversations with him found Lambros was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

Burrill said a plea deal experienced delays due to the challenges involved in analyzing the digital photos and videos presented as evidence and because of the intricate manner in which the data was gathered and processed.