Greek-American Doctors in the Castle Connolly Top Doctor Directory

NEW YORK – Castle Connolly is a leading research and information resource for patients looking to find and connect with the best healthcare. They provide their healthcare consumers with trusted lists of Top Doctors in their local communities, as well as across the country.

Greek-American doctors are among those in the directory, as Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP), including Dr. Christine V. Kakoulas, Internal Medicine; Dr. George P. Liakeas, Family Medicine; and Dr. Steven E. Fochios, Gastroenterologist.

Dr. Kakoulas has been a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2017, Dr. Liakeas since 2014, and Dr. Fochios since 2002.

Dr. Kakoulas’ awards and distinctions include the Exceptional Women in Medicine for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and she has been in the Top Doctors New York Metro Area (digital guide) in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as New York Magazine’s Top Doctors in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Dr. Liakeas is, of course, well-known in the Greek community as a past president of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York and his quality as a physician has placed him amongst America’s Top Doctors multiple times. Dr. Liakeas is also a recipient of over two dozen awards and recognitions for his compassionate care and commitment to the medical profession, including from the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association.

He is also a Teaching Physician for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York Medical College, Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, and Mercy College of Physician Assistants. He has also been the New York City Marathon Medical Captain.

Dr. Fochios’ success as a physician has placed him amongst America’s Top Doctors. He was awarded the Plaque of Honor by the staff of Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital for his outstanding dedication. He shares his passion for medicine in his role as Clinical Instructor in Medicine at New York University School of Medicine. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and a Member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and American Gastroenterology Association.

According to the Castle Connolly website, selection of Castle Connolly Top Doctors is based on a robust and completely unbiased research process. Each year, Castle Connolly surveys physicians and other healthcare leaders around the country. They ask them to identify doctors that embody excellence in clinical care as well as interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating, demonstrating empathy and instilling trust and confidence in patients. Any licensed MD, DPM or DO can nominate a fellow physician for Top Doctor recognition.

In addition to online surveys, the Castle Connolly team makes thousands of phone calls each year, talking with leading specialists, chairs of clinical departments and vice presidents of medical affairs, seeking to verify these top specialists for all major conditions and procedures.

The physician-led Castle Connolly research team then carefully reviews the credentials of every physician being considered for inclusion. This includes, among other factors, scrutiny of medical education, training, hospital appointments, administrative posts, professional achievements, and malpractice and disciplinary history. Where available, Castle Connolly also incorporates outcomes and procedure volume data in its research process.

More information is available online: https://www.castleconnolly.com/.