x

January 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

Greek-American Doctors Are Among the Top Doctors in the World

January 5, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
εικόνα_Viber_2022-12-31_16-50-44-104
Pele stands between Dr. Yannis Xethalis and his son Alexander. (Photo: Courtesy of Dr Xethalis)

Our chests swelled with pride at one of this week’s front page articles in the National Herald according to which the incomparable Pele was turning to Greek-American doctors for the health problems facing his soccer-tortured body.

Specifically, Pele turned to doctors John Xethalis, Alexander Sotiropoulos and George Dangas – the latter was not included in the report but we were later informed that he was also one of his doctors. They all live in New York and work with top hospitals.

This is no coincidence at all. Pele didn’t find these doctors on his own. Some other top doctors recommended them as the best in New York in the specialties (orthopedics, urology, cardiology) that he needed.

And the interesting thing is that all three doctors started in Greece and then went on to do post-graduate training at top medical schools and hospitals in New York and elsewhere.

I don’t want to draw general conclusions from this occurrence. It does not mean that all our doctors are among the top doctors in the world.

But I want to emphasize with joy and pride that in every specialty there are Greek doctors who are among the best in the world.

And not only should we seek them out in case we need their services, but we should also prefer them, both for their skills and because it is only natural for them to show an even greater concern than usual for Greek patients. This is not to say that they are not sensitive to their other patients.

Our warmest congratulations.

RELATED

Editorial
The Appeal of the United States to Immigrants – Even Greater than Before

"Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Guest Viewpoints
Reflecting on the Incarnation of Christ
Columnists
Historical Observations: The 1843 Revolution: Actions, Reactions, and Aftermath

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

8 Found Fatally Shot in Utah Home, Including 5 Children

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.

Our chests swelled with pride at one of this week’s front page articles in the National Herald according to which the incomparable Pele was turning to Greek-American doctors for the health problems facing his soccer-tortured body.

BEIJING — Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China's capital Beijing.

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Sitting on comfy armchairs in a low-lit room smelling of lavender and pine trees, the men take deep breaths as they close their eyes and listen to meditation music.

NEW YORK — Asked before the game about his team's victory over the Knicks last week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was quick to note that Jalen Brunson didn't play.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.