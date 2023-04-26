Greek-American Despina Nirgianakis Wins $1M in MA State Lottery

General News

PEABODY, MA – Greek-American Despina Nirgianakis of Peabody has reason to believe in Easter miracles as she won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘$10,000,000 Bonus Wins’ instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery site.

Nirgianakis said that she and her family purchase tickets for holidays and that she bought this one in celebration of Greek Easter. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), WHDH Boston reported.

She purchased her winning ticket at Convenience Plus, 7 Main Street in North Reading. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

According to the Lottery site, the chances of winning the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘$10,000,000 Bonus Wins’ instant ticket game is one in 1,209,600.