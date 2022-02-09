Greek American Dean Metropoulos Part of Group Interested in Denver Broncos Purchase

Community

NEW YORK – Greek American businessman Dean Metropoulos is reportedly part of an investment group interested in purchasing the Denver Broncos, a team in the National Football League. According to a report that first appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Metropoulos would be part of three partners which includes billionaires Alec Gores, 69, of Gores Group and Mat Ishbia, 42 CEO of UWM Holdings.

The Denver Broncos announced on February 1, 2022 that they were up for sale. Prior to that point, Pat Bowlen was the owner and CEO of the team from 1984 to 2019 after which point the ownership was transferred to The Patrick D. Bowlen Trust which consisted of Joe Ellis, Rich Slivka and Mary Kelly.

It is widely expected that the Denver Broncos sale will eclipse Steve Cohen’s purchase of the New York Mets baseball team for $2.4 billion as the most expensive purchase of a North American sports team in history.