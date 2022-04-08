x

April 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

General News

Greek-American Christos T. Panopoulos, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Archon, 86

April 8, 2022
e5
Christos T. Panopoulos. Photo: Courtesy of the family

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Christos T. Panopoulos, accomplished entrepreneur, avid golfer, grateful philanthropist, shrewd card player, nature lover, proud patriot, faithful servant and true family patriarch, is now at rest. He passed away on April 5 at the age of 86.

Panopoulos was the first of five children born to Theodoros and Athanasia Panopoulos, in Dara, Arcadia, Greece on January 1, 1936. Before he immigrated to the United States at the age of 19, he survived two wars which provided the context for many of his most formative experiences. He was sponsored by his Uncle Xenophon (Panopoulos) Payne, in Chicago where he started to build his American dream. After working various jobs while learning English, he earned his United States citizenship and attained his cosmetology degree, eventually taking over a small salon in The Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI. He married Joan Vallas in 1964 and together with their parents, they built Salon Enterprises, which included Panopoulos Salons, Haircuts Plus, and CHIC Cosmetology Schools. Success with this business afforded them the opportunity to bring his siblings to America to create their own destinies.

Panopoulos was involved in many community organizations including the Grand Valley University Foundation and Metro Health Foundation. He was honored to be inducted into the West Michigan Businessman Hall of Fame in 2004. Panopoulos was an Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church and a member of Leadership 100. He was an outdoorsman who tended to his garden, hunted, fished, and golfed at every opportunity. He appreciated good food and wine, devoured fresh figs (often from his own trees), and celebrated every occasion. He loved his native Greece, but he was a proud American, often heard proclaiming “God Bless America!” Though Chris was proud of his business, his true loves were his church community, his many friends and, above all, his family.

A courageous fighter to the end, Panopoulos battled cancer successfully for many years, against all odds. He faced that obstacle with the courage, determination, optimism, and perseverance that defined his entire life.

Panopoulos is survived by a loving family including his devoted wife of 57 years Joan, his daughters Paula (late Mark) Hurd, Thania Panopoulos, Alicia (Evan) Magas and Christa (Jason) Bird. He adored his seven grandchildren: Kelly (Tommy), Kathryn, Nicholas, Jenna, Christos, Sophia, Thano, and his great-grandson, Cooper. He is also survived by his brother Demetrios (Chrysoula) Panopoulos, his sister Iota (George) Mourloukos, his brother-in-law John Pappas, his sister-in-law Connie Vassiliades (late Tony), and many nieces and nephews. Panopoulos’ friends from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Cascade Hills, southern California, and Salon Enterprises were like family to him as well. Panopoulos was preceded in death by his parents, Athanasia and Theodoros Panopoulos, his sister Lola Pappas, and his brother Panos Panopoulos.

He lived with great faith, gratitude, and an infectious love of life. His family thanks God for his many years and feels blessed beyond measure for the life he and Joan created, the opportunities they provided, and the community they served. May his memory be eternal.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 3-7 PM.  Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 11, 11 AM.  Both the visitation and funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 330 Lakeside Drive NE.  Burial service will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes most your prayers and love. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church c/o Chris Panopoulos Memorial, 330 Lakeside Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, or to Grand Valley University c/o Chris Panopoulos Memorial, 301 Fulton West, PO Box 1945, Grand Rapids, MI 49501.

RELATED

General News
Urban Outfitters Announces Smiley X André Saraiva NFT Drops Apr. 15

LONDON – NFTs (non-fungible tokens) can digitally represent any asset, including online-only assets like digital artwork and real assets such as real estate, according to Investopedia.

General News
The Greek Presence on Forbes’ Billionaires List
General News
Greek-American Jamie Dimon Warns of Myriad Issues for Economy, Bank

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

AHI Hosted Online Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on March 30 virtually hosted its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day to celebrate the spirit of 1821 and the common democratic ideals held by Greece and the United States.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings