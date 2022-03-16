x

Greek American Celebrates Its 76th Anniversary, Honors Kaliambakos, Roubas

March 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek American dinner dance laterna
NY Greek American Soccer Club celebrated its 76th anniversary and honored Andreas Kaliambakos and Dimos Roubas at the dinner dance at Laterna in Bayside on March 5. Photo: Courtesy of Greek American / Dinos Avlonitis

NEW YORK – In a very pleasant and family atmosphere, NY Greek American Soccer Club celebrated 76th anniversary at its dinner dance on March 5, at Laterna restaurant in Bayside. After two years of inactivity, the historic organization honored Andreas Kaliambakos and Dimos Roubas, while also distributing trophies to the 9-year-old children who attended.

The atmosphere was congenial with family and all the supporters of Greek American present. The only negative element was the absence of representatives from other local clubs, as noted by President of Greek American Nikos Arvanitis. After thanking those who honored Greek American with their presence, he expressed his dissatisfaction with “all the clubs since not a single representative of them attended.”

Dimos Roubas, at left, was presented with a plaque by NY Greek American Soccer Club President Nikos Arvanitis. Photo: Courtesy of Greek American/ Dinos Avlonitis
Andreas Kaliambakos, at left, was presented with a plaque by NY Greek American Soccer Club President Nikos Arvanitis. Photo: Courtesy of Greek American/ Dinos Avlonitis
NY Greek American Soccer Club President Nikos Arvanitis, Photo: Courtesy of Greek American / Dinos Avlonitis

