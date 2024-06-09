x

June 9, 2024

Greek-American Businessman Stars in NY Energy Rebate Program

June 9, 2024
kalafatis2
Yiannis Kalafatis is the founder of Andromeda Community Initiative (ACI) and the managing director of Andromeda Advantage. Photo: Υoutube

NEW YORK – Greek-American businessman Yiannis Kalafatis and his businesses are playing a leading role in New York State’s EmPower+ program that offers discounted Home Energy financing.

As the ‘Hellas Journal’ writes, he is the founder of Andromeda Community Initiative (ACI) and the managing director of Andromeda Advantage.

It should be noted that the U.S. Secretary of Energy, one of the closest associates of President Joe Biden, a U.S. Senate majority leader, the governor of New York, congressmen, and other state and federal officials have visited his offices.

The launch of this program was announced on May 30 at ACI facility in Long Island City.

Governor Kathy Hochul joined forces with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, past White House senior adviser, Greek-American John Podesta, past Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other officials had gone to ACI offices to celebrate the launch of the initial phase of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes the Home Electric and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program.

This program provides low- and moderate-income homeowners up to $14,000 for climate-friendly home upgrades such as insulation and heat pumps.

ACI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers workforce development programs and job-related training that prepares students for gainful employment in the construction and building rehabilitation industry.

ACI’s Entry-Level Workers in Energy Efficient and Clean Technology Initiative offers free, hands-on training that equips low- and no-income people with the skills needed for rewarding careers in clean energy manufacturing and is funded in part by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

The Fall of Constantinople Mourned, Cretan Heroes Honored in Athens

ATHENS - The Fall of Constantinople in 1453 is one of the seminal dates in Greek history, a 'before and after' moment that defines the modern Greek character, evoking mourning – but also inspiration.

ATHENS - Exit polls gave the following range of results per party at the European elections in Athens, as voting ended at 19.

ATHENS -Torn by Israel's ongoing invasion of the Gaza Strip in a hunt for Hamas terrorists - which has seen many Greeks backing Palestinians caught in the crossfire - Greece's New Democracy government is anxious it could spread on the Lebanese border.

Citizens of the 27 EU nation-states are voting in this year's European Parliament elections.

It was 1958, and ten-year-old Stelios Papadopoulos – who frequently took bus number 10 to get from the Harilaou neighborhood to his father's small business in the Ladadika district in  Thessaloniki – probably couldn't have imagined that this fragrant spice shop in would prove to be a significant 'school' for him.

