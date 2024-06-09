Greek-American Businessman Stars in NY Energy Rebate Program

Nextgen

Yiannis Kalafatis is the founder of Andromeda Community Initiative (ACI) and the managing director of Andromeda Advantage. Photo: Υoutube

NEW YORK – Greek-American businessman Yiannis Kalafatis and his businesses are playing a leading role in New York State’s EmPower+ program that offers discounted Home Energy financing.

As the ‘Hellas Journal’ writes, he is the founder of Andromeda Community Initiative (ACI) and the managing director of Andromeda Advantage.

It should be noted that the U.S. Secretary of Energy, one of the closest associates of President Joe Biden, a U.S. Senate majority leader, the governor of New York, congressmen, and other state and federal officials have visited his offices.

The launch of this program was announced on May 30 at ACI facility in Long Island City.

Governor Kathy Hochul joined forces with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, past White House senior adviser, Greek-American John Podesta, past Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other officials had gone to ACI offices to celebrate the launch of the initial phase of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes the Home Electric and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program.

This program provides low- and moderate-income homeowners up to $14,000 for climate-friendly home upgrades such as insulation and heat pumps.

ACI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers workforce development programs and job-related training that prepares students for gainful employment in the construction and building rehabilitation industry.

ACI’s Entry-Level Workers in Energy Efficient and Clean Technology Initiative offers free, hands-on training that equips low- and no-income people with the skills needed for rewarding careers in clean energy manufacturing and is funded in part by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).