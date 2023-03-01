Greek-American Boy, 19, Found Dead, Was Missing Since Feb. 27

General News

BOSTON – Daniel Cambourelis-Haskins, a 19-year-old Greek-American from Hopkinton, MA, who had been missing since the afternoon of Monday, February 27, was finally found dead on Tuesday afternoon, February 28, in a wooded area in Milford, MA, according to police and prosecutors.

Deputy Police Chief John Sasioni told the media that Cambourelis-Haskins was found dead at 3:15 PM Tuesday afternoon, while the investigation is being conducted by the Worcester City Attorney’s Office.

The unfortunate youth called his mother on the evening of Monday, February 27 at 6 o’clock and told her that his bicycle had a flat tire problem and that his cell phone battery was dying.

He had left their home on Monday morning and was due back at 5 o’clock that afternoon. His family became concerned when he didn’t answer their phone calls, so they notified the police. At least fifty police officers and over ten specially trained dogs began searching for him. Among the police officers from the towns of Hopkinton and Milford were officers from the Massachusetts State Police, and they also made use of aerial drones.

According to Milford police, Cambourelis-Haskins was having trouble eating and some cognitive issues, and had told his family in the past that he would like to live in the trees. Police would not say exactly where Daniel was found dead.