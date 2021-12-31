Greek-American Betty White, Trailblazing TV Star and Cultural Icon, Dead at 99

United States

FILE - In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Betty White accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Waer Bros. Studios, in Burbank, Calif. White tued 95 on Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Betty White, the trailblazing television star whose more than eight-decade career saw her go from unforgettable roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to becoming a cultural icon in her 80s and 90s, has reportedly died just weeks before her 100th birthday, New York Post reported.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ she passed at home Friday morning.

Few days ago Betty White shared her secrets to a happy life with People magazine on December 28, noting that “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

White is featured on the cover of People and told the magazine that “being ‘born a cockeyed optimist’ is the key to her upbeat nature.”

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she told People. “I always find the positive.”

When asked about her diet, White jokingly told People, “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.”

The beloved actress told People magazine in a previous interview that the key to longevity includes “having a sense of humor,” and “don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself.”

The only child of Christine Tess Cachikis and Horace Logan White, she was born in Oak Park, IL. The family moved to California during the Great Depression and it was while attending high school that Betty decided to become an actress.

A pioneer in the television industry, White worked in front of and behind the cameras as the first woman to produce her own TV sitcom. She won seven Emmy Awards during her long TV career most memorably for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as Sue Ann Nevins and for The Golden Girls as Rose Nylund. In recent years, she starred in the TV series Hot in Cleveland and appeared in the 2009 film The Proposal alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock.

Bullock told People: “Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless. The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene.”

Bullock also told People that “she hopes White embraces her birthday ‘the same way she has celebrated every day of her life with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she’s a badass who has left us all in the dust.’”

Reynolds “has been a fan of White’s ‘for as long as I can remember,’” and told People that “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.”

Among White’s honors are three Screen Actors Guild awards, three American Comedy awards, a Grammy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995. As of 2013, she also holds the Guinness World Records for the longest television career for a female entertainer. White is also a longtime animal rights activist, supporting, the Wildlife Learning Center, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and Actors and Others for Animals.

Today, White “enjoys a quiet life in Los Angeles playing crossword puzzles and card games,” People reported, adding that “she also likes to watch animal documentaries, Jeopardy! and sports, particularly golf.”

A month ago the coffee table book Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life by Ray Richmond was released. White did not participate in the book, but Richmond, a veteran entertainment reporter and critic, relied on research and interviews with her friends and colleagues, including Carol Burnett, Candice Bergen, and Gavin MacLeod who played Murray on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

MacLeod, who passed away last May at age 90, wrote the book’s forward. Saluting White as a great performer and “national treasure,” he deemed her “one of the most caring and loving human beings I’ve ever known.”

The book briefly sketches the Illinois native’s early years before moving to a breezily detailed account of White’s success in Hollywood. The great loves of her life — husband Allen Ludden, who was a game show host, and animals of all breeds — also get attention. Among the book’s photos is one of the couple on the day of their Las Vegas wedding in 1963 (Ludden passed away in 1981).

The book is available online and in bookstores.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.