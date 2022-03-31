Greek-American Arthur G. Gangas, 69 Will Be Missed

General News

SOMERVILLE – Arthur G. Gangas ,69, of Somerville, Massachusetts, passed away on March 23 surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was born on April 15, 1952 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Michael and Demetra (Hantzitheodorakis) Gangas and attended Cambridge Public Schools. In 1979 he married his wife Eleni (Karakostas) Gangas and they made their home in Somerville, Massachusetts, where they raised their three children, Georgia, Demetra, and Michael.

Arthur worked for Swissport Cargo at Logan International Airport in Boston for 20 years. He was a devout Orthodox Christian and attended Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Somerville for over 50 years. He was an Altar Server and could always be found at the Church. Arthur loved to travel and spend time with his family and he always enjoyed meeting new people. An avid sports fan, he loved to watch the Red sox, Patriots, and Celtics, and he loved to travel and see the world. Arthur is survived by his loving wife Eleni (Karakostas) Gangas. He is beloved father of Michael Gangas, Demetra Dayaa and her husband George, and Georgia Gangas and her husband Lazaros Askaridis. He is also cherished Papou of Gabriel and Anthony Dayaa and Despina and George Askaridis, cousin of Chuck Gangas and his wife Jarine, and Nick Yiokarinis. He is also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Services were held on Monday, March 28th at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville, MA. Visitation was held prior to the Funeral Service in the church and the burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the above named church.