x

March 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Greek-American Arthur G. Gangas, 69 Will Be Missed

March 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 18.41.30
Arthur G. Gangas. (Photo by FAGGAS FUNERAL HOME)

SOMERVILLE – Arthur G. Gangas ,69, of Somerville, Massachusetts, passed away on March 23 surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was born on April 15, 1952 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Michael and Demetra (Hantzitheodorakis) Gangas and attended Cambridge Public Schools. In 1979 he married his wife Eleni (Karakostas) Gangas and they made their home in Somerville, Massachusetts, where they raised their three children, Georgia, Demetra, and  Michael.

Arthur worked for Swissport Cargo at Logan International Airport in Boston for 20 years. He was a devout Orthodox Christian and attended Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Somerville for over 50 years. He was an Altar Server and could always be found at the Church. Arthur loved to travel and spend time with his family and he always enjoyed meeting new people. An avid sports fan, he loved to watch the Red sox, Patriots, and Celtics, and he loved to travel and see the world. Arthur is survived by his loving wife Eleni (Karakostas) Gangas. He is beloved father of Michael Gangas, Demetra Dayaa and her husband George, and Georgia Gangas and her husband Lazaros Askaridis. He is also cherished Papou of Gabriel and Anthony Dayaa and Despina and George Askaridis, cousin of  Chuck Gangas and his wife Jarine, and Nick Yiokarinis. He is also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Services were held on Monday, March 28th at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville, MA. Visitation was held prior to the Funeral Service in the church and the burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the above named church.

 

RELATED

General News
TNH in Warsaw with Volunteers Helping Ukrainian Refugees (Pics & Vid)

WARSAW – The refugees from the war in Ukraine continue to stream into Poland.

General News
Iconic Greek Restaurant Molyvos Announces New Location to Open Soon
General News
The Late Dr. Costas “Gus” Lambrew to Be Honored on May 21

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Celebrities: Monkeys Near Florida Airport Delight Visitors

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings