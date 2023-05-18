x

May 18, 2023

Greek-American Arrested in Thessaloniki for Scamming Woman out of 83K Euros

May 18, 2023
By The National Herald
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

THESSALONIKI – The Greek Police released the details of the 28-year-old man who managed to extort thousands of euros from women in Thessaloniki by pretending to be in love them.

Anastasios Gkimpis, son of Ioannis and Anna, was born in 1995 in New York and was arrested on May 4 in Sykies after a police sting operation in which he received a pre-marked sum of money from a victim, while pepper spray was found in his possession.

The magnitude of the fraud was revealed by the fact that he managed to extract the sum of 83,000 euros from just one woman.

The police announcement follows:

“The identity information and photographs of a 28-year-old man, who was arrested on May 4 and prosecuted for the criminal act of fraud committed and attempted, committed consecutively and subsequently, exceeding 120,000 euros (refer to the police press release dated May 5).

“Citizens are requested to contact the telephone numbers 2310-388354 and 2310-388349 of the Property Rights Protection Department of the Thessaloniki Security Directorate, to provide any relevant information. It is noted that the anonymity and confidentiality of the communication is ensured.

“It should be noted that this publication is valid until September 11, 2023, according to the prosecutor’s order. Beyond this time limit, it is not permitted and against the law to preserve and/or reproduce the disclosure of the above information.”

