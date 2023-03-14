x

March 14, 2023

Greek-American Arrested for Placing Camera in Men’s Restroom at Cafe in Tarpon Springs

March 14, 2023
By The National Herald
Screenshot-2023-03-14-172959
Spyridon Voulgarakis. (Photo: Tarpon Springs Police Department)

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Spyridon Voulgarakis, 31, an employee at We Spy Coffee & More, a cafe located at 505 Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs, “was arrested after admitting he placed a recording device inside the men’s bathroom, police said,” Fox13 Tampa Bay reported on March 13.

On March 11, Tarpon Springs police arrested Voulgarakis “on charges of battery and video voyeurism,” Fox13 reported, adding that “according to investigators, a customer was using the men’s restroom when he discovered a camera underneath the sink.” 

“Police said the victim confronted Voulgarakis, an employee,” Fox 13 reported, noting that “later, during an interview, he admitted to placing the camera inside the bathroom to record men.”

“The defendant advised he placed his phone in the bathroom, under the sink, to record men he found attractive,” his affidavit read in part, Fox 13 reported, adding that “the defendant advised he knew it was illegal to record people using the bathroom.”

“Police said the suspect admitted he recorded about 10 people,” Fox 13 reported, noting that “detectives are asking anyone who has been to We Spy Coffee & More since February 13 and used the male restroom to contact them at 727-938-2849.”

