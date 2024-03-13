x

March 13, 2024

Greek Aluminum Frame Supplier ELVIAL Expanding to US, Canadian Markets

March 13, 2024
By TNH Staff
Minion Department Store Elvial
The redesigned historic Minion department store building in Athens, slated to open in Spring 2024. (Photo: elvial.gr/projects)

ATHENS – The Greek aluminum frame supplier ELVIAL, currently involved in redesigning the iconic Minion department store in Athens, has announced plans for new investments totaling €16 million ($17.48 million) and expansion into the United States and Canada for its products.

Over the next four years, this expansion will be realized through partnerships with European manufacturers of aluminum frames, as stated by company President Tania Tzika and Managing Director Asimina Tzika during a visit by journalists to the factory in Kilkis, northern Greece.

They indicated that their strategy is driven by two key factors. Firstly, a digital transformation aimed at evolving its production unit into a smart factory, with a budget of €8 million ($8.74 million) over three to four years, as reported by the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

An additional €8 million will be allocated for the establishment of two new Experience Centers of ELVIAL in Thessaloniki and the Serbian capital Belgrade (€4 million each), following the model of a center set up in Attica since 2022.

The company has already initiated relevant contacts and obtained necessary certifications for its expansion plans. It will also focus on increasing domestic sales, leveraging the acceleration of Greece’s economy and construction sectors.

