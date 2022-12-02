Greek Alt FM: No Turkish Provocations Remain Unanswered

Politics

ATHENS – “No Turkish provocations remain unanswered,” stated Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, commenting on the letter that Greece sent to the United Nations concerning the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum, speaking to radio Real FM on Friday.

He emphasised that Greece does not overlook anything: “We consider it our duty, for the protection of our national interests, to respond in every manner to historically unsound and provocative statements and actions that attack or create the conditions for attacking our national sovereignty”.

On the Turkish demands concerning the Eastern Aegean islands, Varvitsiotis repeated that the army is not on the islands to threaten Turkiye but, on the contrary, to defend them against Turkish aggression, the casus belli and the disputing of Greece’s national sovereignty”.