December 2, 2022

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

Greek Alt FM: No Turkish Provocations Remain Unanswered

December 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΒΑΡΒΙΤΣΙΩΤΗΣ ΜΙΛΤΙΑΔΗΣ ΥΦΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ Ν/Σ ΤΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ (ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ EUROKINISSI)
Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis (KONTARINIS GIORGOS/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “No Turkish provocations remain unanswered,” stated Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, commenting on the letter that Greece sent to the United Nations concerning the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum, speaking to radio Real FM on Friday.

He emphasised that Greece does not overlook anything: “We consider it our duty, for the protection of our national interests, to respond in every manner to historically unsound and provocative statements and actions that attack or create the conditions for attacking our national sovereignty”.

On the Turkish demands concerning the Eastern Aegean islands, Varvitsiotis repeated that the army is not on the islands to threaten Turkiye but, on the contrary, to defend them against Turkish aggression, the casus belli and the disputing of Greece’s national sovereignty”.

