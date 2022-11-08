Greek Air Force receives two new Rafale jets.

Society

ATHENS – Greece has received two new Rafale F32 jets from France, the Hellenic Air Force General Staff announced on Tuesday, on the nameday of its patron saint Archangel Michael.

The two new fighter jets will be incorporated into the 332 All-Weather Squadron of the 114 Combat Wing, based at Tanagra Air Base north of Athens. They will be joining the 6 used Rafale F3Rs Greece received in January 2022.