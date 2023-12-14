x

December 14, 2023

Greek Air Force Prefers New Leonardo Helicopters to US’ Blackhawks

December 14, 2023
By The National Herald
A marine stands in front of an helicopter during a drill at a military base in Stefanovikio, central Greece on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Army aviation forces from Greece and the United States are taking part in a live-fire exercise with attack helicopters, marking deepening defense ties between the two countries. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
(AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, file)

ATHENS – Greece’s Air Force, already being bolstered with purchases of French Rafale fighter jets and hopes to acquire American-made F-35 fighter jets, now is said to favor the Leonardo AW139 made by an Anglo-Italian group.

That was the choice over the American Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and the Airbus H175, said Shephard Media, to replace the French-made Super Puma helicopters now in use as Greece upgrades its arsenal.

The alleged preference is pending official approval as the Greek Air Force wants to expand its search-and-rescue capabilities and at a recent Council of Chiefs of General Staff (SAGE), the Air Force recommended the AW139, said CNN Greece.

SAGE has yet to approve the procurement, after which the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) would need to draft the official Letter of Request to Leonardo and the Italian government, it was said.

Once an agreement has been reached with Italy, the GDDIA will also need to seek approval of funds from the Governmental Council for Foreign Affairs and Security (KYSEA) which could take up to two years.

Shephard Defence Insight estimated that the contract could be worth $196 million when awarded. It wasn’t said what led the Air Force to pick the Leonardo over the Blackhawk or Airbus or not want Super Puma replacements.

In the UK New Medium Helicopter competition, Airbus and Lockheed have been offering the same platforms, while Leonardo has submitted its AW149 8t-class multirole helicopter as part of the shortlisted contenders, said the report.

The AW139 features self-protection equipment, heavy-duty landing gear and a digital avionics system integrated with a four-axis digital autopilot. The helicopter also includes armored seats, ballistically tolerant self-sealing fuel tanks, and an external stores system for carrying gun pods, missiles and air-to-ground rockets.

