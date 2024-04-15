Greek Adoptees to Meet in Louisville for Third Annual Reunion June 20-22

Events

FRANKLIN, TN – After the amazing success of first two Annual Greek Adoptee Reunions in Nashville, TN, in August 2022 and in their homeland of Greece in October 2023, Greek-born adoptees are poised to converge on Louisville, KY, for the Third Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion, June 20-22. Greek adoptees and their family members from across the nation will attend the annual gathering, hosted by the Eftychia Project, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and support, free of charge, to Greek adoptees searching for their roots and Greek families searching for their children lost to adoption. The organization was founded in 2019 by Linda Carol Trotter, a Greek-born adoptee and activist for Greek adoptee birth and identity rights.

“We are so excited for this event,” said Linda Carol, the President of the Eftychia Project. “Our first two Reunions were resounding successes, and we are excited to be back in the USA for our third. We chose Louisville because it is centrally located in the eastern U.S. and within a day’s drive of 2/3 of the U.S. population, plus there are so many fun activities to do there. The response so far has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait for this opportunity for a special time of fun, fellowship and bonding as we build connection and community in a loving and supporting environment. The camaraderie at these Reunions is truly priceless.”

Thousands of Greek children were sent from Greece for adoption abroad, mainly to the United States, through often questionable means, in the Cold War decades of the 1950s and the 1960s. While some adoptees were fortunate to have good parents, the lack of oversight by either the Greek or American governments often resulted in others being placed with unsuitable or abusive parents. Now mature adults, “The ‘Orphans’ from Greece,” as the award-winning documentary from ViceTV describes them: https://shorturl.at/uFQ01, are finding their voices and demanding their birth and identity rights in ever-growing numbers. And they will definitely make their voices heard when they gather together in Louisville in June.

Unlike the two previous Reunions, this one will not have a conference or speakers. Rather, it will be an opportunity for Greek adoptees to meet one another, share their lived experiences and just have fun together. Adoptees are invited to bring their spouse/partner/children/travel buddy along as well. The host hotel is the Cambria Hotel – Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville, within walking distance to the riverfront, restaurants and many attractions. The Reunion begins on Thursday evening, June 20 with a Welcome Reception/Cocktail Party in the Backstretch Ballroom, with food, drinks, Greek music and dancing, goody bags and a program guide for all participants. On Friday, June 21, group activities include a morning visit to Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Museum, and an evening ghost tour of Old Louisville, one of the largest Victorian districts and one of the most haunted places in the U.S. On Saturday, June 22, the adoptees will visit the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory and Museum in the morning.

Afternoons on both Friday and Saturday will be free time for adoptees to explore Louisville’s beautiful riverfront, museums and its many bourbon distilleries, or to just get to know each other. The Jockey Boardroom at the hotel will also be open each afternoon from 2-5 PM for those searching for biological family and/or who have questions about DNA, genealogy, Greek citizenship, and other adoption-related issues. Adoptees are encouraged to bring their adoption documents and get help in real time from the Eftychia Project board of directors and volunteers. In addition, adoptees are welcome to just sit, relax and chat with each other in the Boardroom during this time.

The Reunion finale will be a Farewell Dinner on Saturday night at the iconic Louisville restaurant, Captain’s Quarters, in the private Veranda overlooking the Ohio River. The event includes a scrumptious buffet dinner, an exciting dinner program, Greek-themed door prizes and the announcement of the location of the Fourth Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion 2025.

“Having attended both of the previous two Reunions, these are wonderful opportunities to connect with others like ourselves,” said Dimitrios Christo, a Greek-born adoptee and Eftychia Project Secretary. “We find we are not alone. There’s an instant bond, especially for those who were only children. You walk away from these Reunions with not just friends but with brothers and sisters.”

Steven Graeter, the Parliamentarian of the organization and also a Greek-born adoptee who was reunited with his biological family through the Eftychia Project, agrees: “These Reunions are all about connection, and they give adoptees a sense of belonging to something or someone. But they also give adoptees the tools, resources and the help they need to aid them in their searches and to connect with their biological families in Greece.”

If you would like to attend the Reunion, visit the Eftychia Project website, www.theeftychiaproject.org or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheEftychiaProject for complete details. If you need more information, or are a Greek-born adoptee searching for your roots or a Greek family searching for a child lost to adoption and would like to request the Eftychia Project’s free assistance, please send an email to [email protected]. Greek-born adoptees and Greek biological families are also invited to join Forgotten Children of Greece, a private Facebook group hosted by the Eftychia Project.