Greece’s Worry, Erdogan’s Vision: Turkish Century, Islamist Nationalism

Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

ANKARA – Defying polls, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan galloped to an easy victory in his country’s first round of elections, narrowly missing a majority, and expected to prevail in the May 28 second round and stay in power.

It’s been 20 years since he first began to lead Turkey and in recent years – especially in the wake of a failed July, 2018 coup attempt against him – he has cracked down on any opposition or dissident voices.

He’s jailed journalists, purged civil society, the courts, educational system and military and beat the drum of nationalism and an idea of restoring his sense of a new Ottoman Empire – a Turkish Century – that galvanized supporters.

His stifling of intellectuals and artists and preaching to a choir of zealous believers delighted he has taken on the European Union and west and made Turkey an indispensable geopolitical partner has only pumped up his power.

In a feature, New York Times correspondent Jason Farago outlined all the elements that keep the authoritarian Erdogan going, perhaps President for life, as he moves to try to crush anyone who tries to stop him.

He provoked Greece with F-16 fighter jet incursions, sending energy research vessels and warships off Greek islands, threatening an invasion and saying that it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries to 12 miles.

That belligerence calmed down after a deadly earthquake killed scores of thousands of people – largely blamed on corruption and cronyism in the construction industry that saw substandard buildings collapsed.

There was even a rapprochement that’s still holding after a head-on train collision in Greece killed 57, Turkey sending condolences after sending thanks about Greek recovery crews sent to Turkey.

But with Greece’s first round of elections giving a ringing endorsement to the reign of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and New Democracy before stepping down for a caretaker government ahead of a second ballot on June 25 in which he’s expected to prevail, that could change.

Erdogan is poised to return to his high seat and perhaps again push his Blue Homeland concept claiming swathes of Greek territory and the seas in what would put him against Mitsotakis’ Blue Wave of expected single-party rule.

Perhaps nothing symbolized how Erdogan has made Turks think it’s 1453 again, when Constantinople fell, is in making the symbol of power and Christianity there, the ancient church of Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

IT’S 1453 ALL OVER AGAIN

There the call to prayer has also become a kind of paean to his brand of Sultanism, brought by a restored sense of Islamism and nationalism, moving away from the secularism of the founder of the modern Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Attaturk.

The Times noted how just before the first round of elections in what was expected to be a serious challenge to his hands-on hegemony that Erdogan went to Hagia Sophia for evening prayers – and remind voters of what he had delivered.

“Hagia Sophia is the crowning of that neo-Ottomanist dream,” said Edhem Eldem, Professor of History at Bogazici University in Istanbul. “It’s basically a transposition of political and ideological fights, debates, polemical views, into the realm of a very, very primitive understanding of history and the past.”

Erdogan has even reached into schlock TV shows to promote Turkish culture, at home and abroad. You can see Turkish movies and TV shows on Netflix and they tend to glamorize its history, including battles against the west.

“Mr. Erdogan has reoriented Turkey’s national culture, promoting a nostalgic revival of the Ottoman past — sometimes in grand style, sometimes as pure kitsch,” the piece highlighted.

“Television and music, monuments and memorials have all been prime levers of a political project, a campaign of cultural ressentiment and national rebirth, that culminated this May on the blue-green carpets beneath Hagia Sophia’s dome,” added the story.

“This election suggests that nationalism, rather than religion, may be the true driver of Mr. Erdogan’s cultural revolution. His celebrations of the Ottoman past — and the resentment of its supposed haters, whether in the West or at home — have gone hand in hand with nationalist efforts unrelated to Islam.,” it added.

Dissenting voices have been silenced, by force or self-censorship, journalists and writers and artists driven into exile even as the European Union – which Turkey has been trying to join since 2005 – says nary a discouraging word.

“The new Turkish nationalism has a different cultural cast: proudly Islamic, often antagonistic, and sometimes a little paranoid,” said the Times, characteristics that critics might say remind of Erdogan too.

If, as expected, he romps to another win and cements his almost absolute authority, Erdogan will be positioned even more strongly to deliver on his idea of a Turkish Century, and extend his rule into a third decade.

“So what the naïve Turkish nationalist, and especially neo-Ottomanist nationalist, wants,” said Eldem, “is to bring together the idea of a glorious empire that would have been benign. That’s not a thing. An empire is an empire.”