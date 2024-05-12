Greece’s UNESCO Chief Protests Turkey Making Chora Monastery Mosque

Politics

A Muslim cleric walks along a former Byzantine church which formally opened as a mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, May 6, 2024. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally opened a former Byzantine church in Istanbul as a mosque on Monday, four years after his government had designated it a Muslim house of prayer, despite criticism from neighboring Greece. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ATHENS – Protests against Turkey converting the Monastery of Chora in Constantinople into a mosque – as was done to the Hagia Sophia there – have been fruitless but Greece’s UNESCO representative Giorgos Koumoutsakos has also filed a complaint.

He lodged a demarche in Paris after meeting with UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General UNESCO to make known how upset Greece is over the move that came during a detente between Greece and Turkey.

He also noted that the decision by Turkey contradicts the international rules for the protection of the cultural heritage of humanity. Ottone reportedly pledged to investigate but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown he doesn’t care.

The Monastery of Chora is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It houses the most elaborate Byzantine mosaics surviving in Constantinople, along with Hagia Sophia and the Monastery of Pammakaristos, which also functions as a mosque.

It was converted into a mosque in 1511, some 58 years after the fall of Constantinople to the Ottomans. It became a museum in 1945. That was changed in 2019 by Turkey’s Council of State, and a year later Erdogan said it was now a mosque