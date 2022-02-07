x

February 7, 2022

Greece’s Unboosted COVID Vaccinated Now Considered Unvaccinated

February 7, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- A medical staff prepares a dose of Modea vaccine as the sign reads in Greek "Vaccine" at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Residents of Greece who are vaccinated against COVID-19 but haven’t received a booster shot will lose privileges that had allowed them to get into most public gathering spots, their certificates considered expired.

Those who received the last of two doses of a coronavirus vaccine seven months ago or longer and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot more than three months ago won’t be considered vaccinated, said Kathimerini, booster certificates now needed.

Greek health authorities set stricter vaccination measures although the New Democracy government doesn’t require mandatory shots for anyone except health care workers and those over 60 years old.

But Kathimerini said it’s still not clear whether a European Union Green Pass, which is  valid for nine months after vaccination will be valid to get into museums, museums, shops, restaurants and other indoor venues once in Greece if more than seven months have elapsed from the last dose.

