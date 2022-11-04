x

November 4, 2022

Greece’s Tourism Minister Hails Success of Visitors Still Coming

November 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
FILE - Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari, file)

ATHENS – There’s just no stopping tourists from pouring into Greece in 2022 even during the forgotten COVID-19 pandemic, with arrivals and spending on a course to best the record year of 2019 before the Coronavirus struck suddenly.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said during the Athens International Expo 2022 that it’s been a gangbuster year that saw Greece a leading world attraction and attracting more strategic investors in the sector who want to cash in too.

He said it “turned into an amazing year for tourism in Greece. We upgraded our tourism product, opened up to new markets, attracted higher income travelers, promoted new destinations and generated revenue that strengthened the national economy, local communities and supported the average Greek family,” said GTP Headlines.

The challenge now, he said, is to keep people coming year round and go beyond the former traditional appeal of sun, sand, summer and islands, expanding to include ideas such as golf and agricultural tourism among others and get people to destinations other than islands or favored spots.

The first eight months of the year produced 12.7 billion euros ($12.6 billion) in revenues, said Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki, the site said, more optimistic than was thought earlier that it would be.

Speaking at the RouteLab tourism conference, Zacharaki said the sector’s good performance comes at a time of significant challenges, including the energy crisis and inflationary pressures, the site added.

Travelers were up 121.8 percent in January-August 2022 over the same period in 2021, benefiting from the New Democracy government essentially ending health measures against COVID in a bid to bring in money.

She also noted the creation of the Mediterranean Coastal and Maritime Tourism Observatory, the first research station dedicated to measuring sustainable coastal and maritime development across the Mediterranean. The body will be set up in Greece in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“It is our obligation to provide opportunities so that together with local governments the necessary infrastructure can be developed to ensure each region increases its share in the tourism product,” she also said.

