Greece’s Tourism Agency Hailed for Leading Post-COVID Comeback

FILE - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens , on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Despite ay cool and gray May and spring, Greece is on course to likely break tourism records in 2023 and that’s said due in large part to the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) that had long been seen as less than vigorous.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias lauded GNTO’s role in bringing back tourists as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane and Greece launching a a series of campaigns to get foreigners to keep coming year round.

He spoke at an event featuring the GNTO’s contribution to the rebound in the sector that’s the biggest revenue engine for the country, reported GTP headlines, tourism perhaps bringing in as much as 20 billion euros ($21.75 billion.)

“Greece achieved a small miracle in tourism as it had the biggest tourism recovery in all of Europe and brought in revenue that strengthened the Greek economy and the average Greek family,”he said.

He said it wouldn’t have been accomplished “without the tireless work of the GNTO; its President, Angela Gerekou; its Secretary-General, Dimitris Fragakis; and above all its employees in Greece and in the organization’s branches abroad.”

In the last two years, GNTO spearheaded seven tourism promotional campaigns and advertising programs worth 34 million euros ($36.97 million) in more than 350 media and communication platforms and 35 target markets.

The organization also carried out co-advertisement programs of 30 million euros ($32.62 million) with more than 200 partners from all over the world, the report said of efforts.

“We carried out campaigns throughout the year, promoted winter tourism and other special forms of tourism, and managed to place Greece among the top 5 brands in the world,” Kikilias said.