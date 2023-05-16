x

May 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Greece’s Tourism Agency Hailed for Leading Post-COVID Comeback

May 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Southern Europe Tourism
FILE - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens , on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Despite ay cool and gray May and spring, Greece is on course to likely break tourism records in 2023 and that’s said due in large part to the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) that had long been seen as less than vigorous.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias lauded GNTO’s role in bringing back tourists as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane and Greece launching a a series of campaigns to get foreigners to keep coming year round.

He spoke at an event featuring the GNTO’s contribution to the rebound in the sector that’s the biggest revenue engine for the country, reported GTP headlines, tourism perhaps bringing in as much as 20 billion euros ($21.75 billion.)

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/05/11/gnto-helps-greece-achieve-miracle-tourism-recovery-post-covid/

“Greece achieved a small miracle in tourism as it had the biggest tourism recovery in all of Europe and brought in revenue that strengthened the Greek economy and the average Greek family,”he said.

He said it wouldn’t have been accomplished “without the tireless work of the GNTO; its President, Angela Gerekou; its Secretary-General, Dimitris Fragakis; and above all its employees in Greece and in the organization’s branches abroad.”

In the last two years, GNTO spearheaded seven tourism promotional campaigns and advertising programs worth 34 million euros ($36.97 million) in more than 350 media and communication platforms and 35 target markets.

The organization also carried out co-advertisement programs of 30 million euros ($32.62 million) with more than 200 partners from all over the world, the report said of efforts.

“We carried out campaigns throughout the year, promoted winter tourism and other special forms of tourism, and managed to place Greece among the top 5 brands in the world,” Kikilias said.

RELATED

Politics
African-Born Candidate Wants to Be Greece’s First Black Lawmaker

ATHENS - The ruling New Democracy is trying to keep out migrants and refugees but Burundi-born Spiros Richard Hagabimana is on its ticket in a bid to be Greece's first black Member of Parliament.

Politics
Greek Elections Unlikely to Bring Winner, Second Round Needed
Politics
Mitsotakis in Iraklio: Domestic and Foreign Challenges Need a Strong, Stand-alone Government

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.