Music

Greece’s Teen Entry Not Dispirited Over Eurovision Shutout

May 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Britain Eurovision Song Contest Semi Final
Victor Vernicos of Greece performs during the second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LONDON – Even being knocked out in the semi-finals and not advancing to the big contest at the 67th Eurovision song contest in Liverpool couldn’t keep down Victor Vernicos, the 16-year-old Greek-Danish performer.

He wrote and performed What They Say but while it didn’t get him into the running for the internationally-televised final he said the experience of the event didn’t bring him down and wasn’t upset.

He told reporters on his return to Athens at the airport that, “The Eurovision experience was perfect, I learned many things, met many artists. What negative comments? I haven’t read anything, I don’t know the people who write them,” he said in footage shown on Mega TV.

“I gave it my all on stage, I was a little nervous at first, then I was fine. I gave it my all, but it wasn’t my moment. I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ll never say never on whether I would go to Eurovision again,” he added.

