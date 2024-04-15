x

April 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Greece’s Tax Cheats Being Corralled: Cross-Checks, Audits, Confiscations

April 15, 2024
By The National Herald
A tax office in Marousi, Athens. (Photo: Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
A tax office in Marousi, Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – Greeks trying to hide their income to avoid some of the highest tax rates in Europe are increasingly being caught by audits and cross-checks, and authorities moving to immediately confiscate assets.

The lowest tax rate in Greece is 22 percent and applies to those making under 20,000 euros ($21,315) and 44 percent for those making more than 40,000 euros ($42,631) and no deductions allowed.

Many rich Greeks put their money into secret foreign bank accounts, Switzerland being a favorite place, and public workers and those receiving salaries paying most of the taxes in the country.

Greek inspectors are able to get some information from abroad in trying to track where money is being ferreted away, and are looking more at professionals declaring less than 10,000 euros ($10,658) annually to avoid all taxes.

Tax compliance is said to be higher than before because of the scrutiny although the rich are still finding ways not to pay taxes, leaving the burden on those who have no choice and have their salaries recorded.

RELATED

Politics
China’s Ambassador to Greece Wants Close Trade Ties With EU, No Curbs

ATHENS - China’s Ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, has called on the European Union not to put restrictions on high-tech products critics said are being used as spyware for China’s government.

Society
Greece Moving Police Forces Around Country into Athens, Crime Squads
Society
At Birthplace of Olympics, Performers at Flame-Lighting Ceremony Feel a Pull of the Ancient Past

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New York Greek Independence Parade Honors 1821 and Grim Anniversary for Cyprus (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The New York Greek Independence Parade on Fifth Avenue, commemorating the 203rd anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, was held in an atmosphere of emotion and pride on April 14.

ATHENS - Greeks trying to hide their income to avoid some of the highest tax rates in Europe are increasingly being caught by audits and cross-checks, and authorities moving to immediately confiscate assets.

ATHENS - In an effort to combat perception that it’s losing control of law and order in Greece’s capital, the New Democracy government has had the Hellenic Police (ELAS) transferring officers from elsewhere in the country into Athens.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Azerbaijan on Monday urged the top United Nations court to throw out a case filed by Armenia linked to the long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arguing that judges do not have jurisdiction.

MONACO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas swept aside Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters for the third time in four years, and then wept in his chair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.