October 5, 2023

Greece’s Storms, Floods Wreaked Havoc for Apple Growers, Crop Woes

October 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Floods Cost
FILE - Mud covers a road after a record rainfall in Milina village, Pilion region, central Greece, on Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou, File)

ATHENS – Two summer rain storms that brought Biblical-era foods submerging much of central Greece’s agricultural heartland, including Thessaly, also brought devastation to apple orchards, cutting deep into supply expectations.

“We have reduced production because of the weather,” said Greek apple farmer Stefanos Varoutas, telling Agence France Presse (AFP) that, “We will not even harvest half of the apples.”

Villagers said up to 80 percent of the local road network was destroyed by storms Daniel and Elias, leaving farmers to struggle with how to reach and harvest the fruit and even threatening livelihoods, the report said.

https://www.barrons.com/news/storms-devastate-greece-s-famous-apple-crop-threatening-livelihoods-566842e9

It’s especially bad in the region of Zagora, 232 miles northeast of Athens, along the coast above the city of Volos, that was covered with waters during the second storm that brought up to 5 billion euros ($5.26 billion) in damage.

Apple farmer Thymios Economou told the news site how difficult it was to try to drive a pickup truck on roads damaged by the floods, getting stuck in the mud and mess and surveying the devastation.

He pointed to a hillside. “There used to be an apple orchard there. All the trees were carried away by the flood,” the 53-year-old tells AFP, orchards in the region torn up, not enough apples heading to markets, the prices jumping.

https://www.barrons.com/news/zero-income-after-storms-ravage-famed-greek-apple-harvest-9a716803

“Some people will not be able to reach their fields at all. They will get zero income this year,” Economou said, government partial subsidies seen not enough for some to resume farming or growing.

“I lost 100 trees at one of my farms. They were uprooted and ended up in the sea,” lamented Antonis Laskos, 62, of his loss in the country’s biggest apple producer, with a farm cooperative 107 years old, 800 families involved.

They grow Zagorin apples – a Starking Delicious variety introduced from California in the early 1950’s – have since 1996 carried a protected European designation of origin label as a protected product.

“There are rebuilding efforts but the damage is so extensive that it’s impossible to fix everything,” said Ioulia Papoulia, an agronomist in charge of quality control at the Zagorin farm co-operative. “Last year we had 18.5 million apples. This year we’ll be lucky to get five million kilos (11 million pounds,” she said..

The Athens Observatory put Zagora at the epicenter of the storm

Harvester Costas Zervas, 50, told APF that even before the floods that the crops this year were already seen falling off because of climate change affecting the favorable weather needed to grow apples.

“We had frequent rain in June that caused disease. And the winter was mild. Apple trees need the cold, from 800 to 1,600 hours of frost annually,” Zervas explained, leaving the farmers out in the cold instead.

