Greece’s State Oil Refiner Mulls Hunt Offshore, Crete for Gas Reserves

ATHENS – Greece’s turn away from Russian oil supplies that were exempted from European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine may take the biggest oil refiner, Helleniq Energy, looking offshore the mainland and Crete for gas reserves.

“All in all, we have a portfolio of offshore prospects which have been… through the seismic works,” CEO Andreas Shiamishis told analysts. “Effectively, we are in a position where we could see a decision for an exploratory well in the next 18 to 24 months,” he said, reported Reuters.

Greece has had indications of significant gas reserves of around 600 billion cubic meters, and in 2002 accelerated the collection of seismic data via survey vessels in areas that potentially carry significant gas reserves, the report said.

Helleniq holds licenses to explore for oil and gas in four blocks in the Ionian Sea and off the island of Crete, and has concluded seismic surveys there, as the New Democracy governments hopes to tap the seas to produce more energy for the country as it weans off dependence on Russia.

Citing higher refining margins and exports, Helleniq said its quarterly profits – excluding inventory holdings and a windfall tax the government imposed – still reached 261 million euros ($277.02 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 92 million euros ($97.65 million) in the same quarter of 2021.