x

October 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Greece’s State Minister Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Mitsotakis Backs

October 6, 2023
By The National Herald
[362663] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΝΟΜΟΣΧΕΔΙΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟΥ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Minister of State Makis Voridis. (Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)

ATHENS – One of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ top advisors – State Minister Makis Voridis – said he would vote against a same-sex marriage bill that the Premier earlier said he would bring before Parliament at some point.

“I have articulated my personal viewpoint. I stand in opposition to it, and I have clearly stated that I will not support it. Beyond that, it falls within the realm of the Prime Minister,” Voridis told Action 24 TV during an interview.

He said despite Mitsotakis in September indicating that he would move to legalize same-sex marriage, opposed by all but four New Democracy lawmakers previously, “The current discussion remains primarily academic and theoretical.”

In July, Mitsotakis announced his intention to legalize same-sex marriage during his second term in office, asserting, “Same-sex marriage will happen at some point, and it’s part of our strategy.”

He went on to emphasize that “Greek society is much more ready and mature,” but nothing has happened on the issue after the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA allowed same-sex civil unions but not marriage.

The Leftists have an openly gay new leader, Greek-American Stefanos Kasselakis, who regularly appears with his partner, Tyler McBeth but the question of same-sex marriage has been opposed by the powerful Greek Orthodox Church.

RELATED

Society
Ancient Greece Tragedy, Tombstones Reveal Enduring Lessons of Grief

The power of Ancient Greek tragedies is such that they reverberate through the ages, from traditional performances honoring the original works to modern adaptations featuring rap and dazzle or shouted in German.

Society
Popular Greek Actress Mary Chronopoulou Dies, Aged 90
Politics
PM Mitsotakis: ‘Greece is not Simply Following but Shaping Developments’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.