Greece’s State Minister Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Mitsotakis Backs

Politics

ATHENS – One of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ top advisors – State Minister Makis Voridis – said he would vote against a same-sex marriage bill that the Premier earlier said he would bring before Parliament at some point.

“I have articulated my personal viewpoint. I stand in opposition to it, and I have clearly stated that I will not support it. Beyond that, it falls within the realm of the Prime Minister,” Voridis told Action 24 TV during an interview.

He said despite Mitsotakis in September indicating that he would move to legalize same-sex marriage, opposed by all but four New Democracy lawmakers previously, “The current discussion remains primarily academic and theoretical.”

In July, Mitsotakis announced his intention to legalize same-sex marriage during his second term in office, asserting, “Same-sex marriage will happen at some point, and it’s part of our strategy.”

He went on to emphasize that “Greek society is much more ready and mature,” but nothing has happened on the issue after the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA allowed same-sex civil unions but not marriage.

The Leftists have an openly gay new leader, Greek-American Stefanos Kasselakis, who regularly appears with his partner, Tyler McBeth but the question of same-sex marriage has been opposed by the powerful Greek Orthodox Church.