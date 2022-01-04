x

January 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 21ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Greece’s State, Justice Ministers Test Positive for COVID-19

January 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greek Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras said Jan 4 that he positive for the coronavirus, the second government official the same day after State Minister Akis Skertsos to be infected with COVID-19.

Tsiaras said he got a molecular PCR test which showed he had been infected and he is isolating, as required. He said so far his symptoms are “extremely mild” due to his full vaccination.

Prime Minister Kyriakis Mitsotakis has backed away from a pledge to consider mandatory shots for all of society as only heath care workers are required to be vaccinated, although those over 60 face that requirement as of Jan. 16.

The President of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said the effectiveness of two-shot vaccines against Omicron, which is driving up cases is “reduced compared to other variants,” while noting that three doses “offers protection but the duration is unknown,” said Kathimerini.

She also cited a British study of 815 patients with Omicron, which found that the booster shot was found to be 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalization although some 17 percent of patients in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in Greece are vaccinated, far higher than it was expected to be for them.

The Secretary General of Primary Healthcare, Marios Themistokleous, stressed that the percentage of fully vaccinated people in the general population is 67.3 percent, less than the 70 percent health officials said is needed to slow the pandemic.

He didn’t say if that includes third booster shots that are still being given and with rabid anti-vaxxers refusing to take the shots, spreading the Coronavirus through the rest of society.

 

RELATED

Society
Meteo: Forest Fires in 2021 Burnt as Much Land as in All Years from 2013 to 2020

ATHENS - The year 2021 was the worst on record between 2008 and 2020 - a total of 13 years - for the total amount of land burnt in Greece in one year, the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) meteo gr service said on Tuesday.

Politics
Oikonomou: The Data Are Constantly Evaluated and Decisions Are Taken Without Delay
Sciences
Omicron Variant Now Dominates in Greece, Experts Say

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

General News

Video

What Will Silicon Valley Learn from Holmes’ Conviction?

SAN JOSE, Calif — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings