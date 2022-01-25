x

January 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Society

Greece’s Snow Lockdown Will Continue, Public Services Stay Shut

January 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Weather
An abandoned vehicle, is seen in an motorway way after a snowstorm, in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – Greek schools, public offices and most businesses will remain closed for a forth day on Jan 26, the aftermath of a predicted snow storm that still caught response apparatus off guard and saw some major roads closed.

The storm, called Elpida or Elpis – for hope – trapped thousands of motorists, including on Athens’ major ring road, Attiko Odos, some stuck for 10 hours or more and the Army sent out to bring them blankets and food.

Meteorologists said the snow’s effect will be worsened by lingering frozen temperatures while Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides briefed reporters about stranded motorists, power outrages and other damage.

Stylianides, a  Cyprios who is a former European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management who took over a new Ministry for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, apologized for the storm response.

Stylianides said the management of Attiki Odos, which runs the privately-operated toll road, will be held to account.

“Now is not the time to take stock,” the minister added, however, saying that the state mechanism was “out in the field” working to restore traffic circulation although many motorists abandoned their cars to walk home.

Passengers stranded overnight at Inoi were safe

The 400 passengers of two Athens-Thessaloniki trains who were stranded overnight at Inoi station in north Attica during a storm Monday were safe and provided with food, Greece’s railways operator TrainOSE said on Tuesday.

The two trains (Intercity 55 and 56) heading from and to Thessaloniki were unable to proceed after a tree fell across the tracks and immobilized a third intercity train. The company said the train carriages were docked safely at the station and were heated throughout the wait, while passengers were provided with food by train attendants who were assisted by the police

All 400 passengers were evacuated onboard buses leased by TrainOSE at 10:00 on Tuesday morning. Most were taken to the Larissis station on the Athens metro, while some chose to continue on to Thessaloniki with their own means of transport. Another 70 were booked in an Athens hotel by the company overnight Monday.

Athens-Thessaloniki trains routes will resume as soon as weather conditions allow for it, added the company.

On Tuesday, following the intervention of Infrastructure & Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group-FSI group that owns TrainOSE agreed to offer 1,000 euros in compensation to each passenger for the ordeal.

RELATED

Society
Greece Reports 17,409 New COVID Cases, 98 deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 17,409 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 55 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Politics
Two Greek Politicans in Unraveled Novartis Alleged Scandal Cleared
Society
Greece: Shutdowns of Schools Extended to Wednesday

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

Events

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.

Economy

Culture

Video

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings