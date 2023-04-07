Greece’s Silent Threat: The Aging Demographic Crisis and National Security

Columnists

Greece, a land steeped in history and renowned for its cultural wealth, natural splendors, and contributions to human progress, is silently grappling with a threat that could undermine its future. The aging demographic situation in Greece is rapidly becoming one of the most pressing national security concerns, yet it remains conspicuously absent from public discourse.

Recent data reveals that Greece has one of the highest proportions of elderly citizens within the European Union. This demographic shift is alarming, not only because it signals a diminishing workforce but also because it generates a cascade of challenges that could destabilize the very foundations of Greek society.

👴👵The old-age dependency ratio (number of elderly people compared to people of working age) in the EU was 33% in 2022. Highest in:

🇮🇹Italy (37.5%)

🇫🇮Finland (37.4%)

🇵🇹Portugal (37.2%) Lowest:

🇱🇺Luxembourg (21.3%)

🇮🇪Ireland (23.1%)

🇨🇾Cyprus (24.5%) 👉https://t.co/FNwcpvG3ia pic.twitter.com/kaTdAsevzk — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) February 22, 2023

Foremost among these challenges is the economic fallout of an aging population. As the number of retirees escalates, so too does the demand for social services and pensions. In a nation still reeling from a prolonged financial crisis, this heightened burden on public spending could trigger fiscal instability and weaken Greece’s capacity to confront external threats. A faltering economy may also impair the country’s ability to maintain and modernize its defense capabilities, leaving it exposed to potential adversaries.

In addition, the contracting working-age population poses a risk to national security by shrinking the pool of prospective military recruits. Like many other countries, Greece relies on its armed forces to safeguard its sovereignty, and a depleted workforce could result in a less competent and less prepared military. In light of ongoing regional tensions, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, such vulnerability could have grave repercussions for Greek national security.

A further concern is the impact of this demographic shift on social cohesion. As the number of elderly citizens increases, younger generations may struggle to empathize with and comprehend their elders’ experiences. This generational chasm could compromise societal unity, making it harder to rally public support for collective efforts to address national security threats.

The aging population may also aggravate existing social and political rifts within Greece. As the elderly become more dependent on social services, there is a risk that younger citizens, who shoulder the economic burden, may harbor resentment. This intergenerational friction could be exploited by external forces seeking to undermine Greece from within, thereby jeopardizing national security.

Despite the enormity of these challenges, Greece’s demographic crisis remains largely overlooked. This silence can be attributed to the problem’s complexity, the long-term nature of its consequences, and the current preoccupation with migration, terrorism, and regional tensions, which tend to overshadow less conspicuous but equally urgent demographic issues.

Nevertheless, it is imperative that Greece confront this unspoken peril head-on. By prioritizing policies that encourage higher birth rates, attract and retain skilled workers, and invest in technology and innovation to counterbalance the contracting workforce, the country can start to tackle the impending demographic crisis. Furthermore, fostering intergenerational understanding and promoting social cohesion can help to mitigate the potential social and political ramifications of this demographic shift.