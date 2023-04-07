x

April 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Greece’s Silent Threat: The Aging Demographic Crisis and National Security

April 7, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
FILE - An elderly man passes by homeless men in Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
APTOPIX Greece Bailout

Greece, a land steeped in history and renowned for its cultural wealth, natural splendors, and contributions to human progress, is silently grappling with a threat that could undermine its future. The aging demographic situation in Greece is rapidly becoming one of the most pressing national security concerns, yet it remains conspicuously absent from public discourse.

Recent data reveals that Greece has one of the highest proportions of elderly citizens within the European Union. This demographic shift is alarming, not only because it signals a diminishing workforce but also because it generates a cascade of challenges that could destabilize the very foundations of Greek society.

Foremost among these challenges is the economic fallout of an aging population. As the number of retirees escalates, so too does the demand for social services and pensions. In a nation still reeling from a prolonged financial crisis, this heightened burden on public spending could trigger fiscal instability and weaken Greece’s capacity to confront external threats. A faltering economy may also impair the country’s ability to maintain and modernize its defense capabilities, leaving it exposed to potential adversaries.

In addition, the contracting working-age population poses a risk to national security by shrinking the pool of prospective military recruits. Like many other countries, Greece relies on its armed forces to safeguard its sovereignty, and a depleted workforce could result in a less competent and less prepared military. In light of ongoing regional tensions, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, such vulnerability could have grave repercussions for Greek national security.

A further concern is the impact of this demographic shift on social cohesion. As the number of elderly citizens increases, younger generations may struggle to empathize with and comprehend their elders’ experiences. This generational chasm could compromise societal unity, making it harder to rally public support for collective efforts to address national security threats.

The aging population may also aggravate existing social and political rifts within Greece. As the elderly become more dependent on social services, there is a risk that younger citizens, who shoulder the economic burden, may harbor resentment. This intergenerational friction could be exploited by external forces seeking to undermine Greece from within, thereby jeopardizing national security.

Despite the enormity of these challenges, Greece’s demographic crisis remains largely overlooked. This silence can be attributed to the problem’s complexity, the long-term nature of its consequences, and the current preoccupation with migration, terrorism, and regional tensions, which tend to overshadow less conspicuous but equally urgent demographic issues.

Nevertheless, it is imperative that Greece confront this unspoken peril head-on. By prioritizing policies that encourage higher birth rates, attract and retain skilled workers, and invest in technology and innovation to counterbalance the contracting workforce, the country can start to tackle the impending demographic crisis. Furthermore, fostering intergenerational understanding and promoting social cohesion can help to mitigate the potential social and political ramifications of this demographic shift.

 

RELATED

Columnists
The World is Changing Radically Because of Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Editorial
Questions about the Trump Indictment
Editorial
Letter from Athens: ‘Mayhem on Mykonos’ Won’t be Greece’s Tourism Slogan

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.