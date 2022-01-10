x

January 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 57ºF



Society

Greece’s Schools Reopen, 14,000 Students Test Positive for COVID

January 10, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΠΑΝΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΤΩΝ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΩΝ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΙΣ ΔΙΑΚΟΠΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΩΝ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Setting aside warnings from some health officials that schools could be superspreaders for the raging Omicron Variant, classes resumed in Greece on Jan. 10 despite at least 14,000 students infected with COVID-19 and kept out.

The report came from SKAI, quoting unidentifed sources in the Education Ministry which authorized the reopening after saying it would be safer to have students, staff and teachers controlled environments being tested three times weekly.

Those, however, are self-tests – two paid by the state – with no way of verifying if the person presenting them took them as the New Democracy government is gambling on the schools starting again during the pandemic.

Government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou told Mega TV the day before that, “Children are more protected inside the school environment than outside it,” where they could gather in public spots with friends, such as cafes.

At-home diagnostic tests are mandatory for pupils and teachers, regardless of their vaccination status and must be presented before being admitted although the schools have some anti-vaxxer elements among them.

Other health measures are in force – including for universities where there have been reports they’re not followed – such as wearing masks and staying safe social distances which have largely been ignored in society.

RELATED

Society
5.2 Richter Tremor Shakes Greek City of Florina

FLORINA, Greece - A tremor measuring 5.

Society
Greece Confirms 18,592 New Coronavirus Cases, 66 Deaths; 642 on Ventilators
Politics
Chios Residents Don’t Want New Secure Refugee Camp Built

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings