Greece’s Sale of 27% Stake in Piraeus Bank Privatization Draws Investors

Economy

ATHENS – There was keen investor interest in acquiring a 27 percent stake in Piraeus Bank from Greece’s bank bailout fund, which was oversubscribed as it will be the third of the country’s four biggest banks to be fully privatized.

Two sources close to the process confirmed it to Reuters and one said that, “Demand is very strong and the offering has been oversubscribed in a few minutes after the books opened,” with up to 25 percent to institution investors and 2 percent to retail investors.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/greeces-bank-bailout-fund-initiates-stake-sale-piraeus-bank-2024-03-03/

That comes in the wake of Greece returning to investment grade status by ratings agencies, 5 ½ years after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($353.39 billion) from 2010-18 that came with harsh austerity measures.

The initial price range was set between 3.7-4 euros ($4.01-$4.34) per share and the sale will be concluded by March 6, the state-controlled bank bailout fund, known as HFSF, said in a statement.

Piraeus Bank has a market capitalization of 4.9 billion euros ($5.31 billion) and its shares initially rose 3.26 percent. “The majority of the bids from investors are in the upper part of the price range,” the first source said.

After injecting about 50 billion euros ($54 billion) to prop up Greece’s four largest banks in return for shares during the debt crisis, HFSF started divesting its stakes in the autumn of 2023, the banks returning to profitability after shedding bad loans.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Bank and UBS are acting as joint coordinators for the offering of Piraeus stake, the report said. Greek banks have also seen a rise in deposits after the crisis required them to be bailed out.