March 4, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Greece’s Sale of 27% Stake in Piraeus Bank Privatization Draws Investors

March 4, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - A man talks on his mobile phone outside a Piraeus bank branch in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – There was keen investor interest in acquiring a 27 percent stake in Piraeus Bank from Greece’s bank bailout fund, which was oversubscribed as it will be the third of the country’s four biggest banks to be fully privatized.

Two sources close to the process confirmed it to Reuters and one said that, “Demand is very strong and the offering has been oversubscribed in a few minutes after the books opened,” with up to 25 percent to institution investors and 2 percent to  retail investors.

That comes in the wake of Greece returning to investment grade status by ratings agencies, 5 ½ years after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($353.39 billion) from 2010-18 that came with harsh austerity measures.

The initial price range was set between 3.7-4 euros ($4.01-$4.34) per share and the sale will be concluded by March 6, the state-controlled bank bailout fund, known as HFSF, said in a statement.

Piraeus Bank has a market capitalization of 4.9 billion euros ($5.31 billion) and its shares initially rose 3.26 percent. “The majority of the bids from investors are in the upper part of the price range,” the first source said.

After injecting about 50 billion euros ($54 billion) to prop up Greece’s four largest banks in return for shares during the debt crisis, HFSF started divesting its stakes in the autumn of 2023, the banks returning to profitability after shedding bad loans.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Bank and UBS are acting as joint coordinators for the offering of Piraeus stake, the report said. Greek banks have also seen a rise in deposits after the crisis required them to be bailed out.

Leading Red Sea Defense Mission, Greece Eyes Bigger EU Security Role

ATHENS - As headquarters of the European Union's Red Sea Naval Mission to keep Yemeni Houthis from attacking ships - led by Commodore Vasileios Gryparis - Greece also is looking to become a key player in aiding security of the 27 member state bloc.

Greece's Privacy Agency Probes New Democracy MEP Over Election Emails
Under Pressure Within, Kasselakis Says Will Rebuild Fractured SYRIZA

Nikki Haley Wins the District of Columbia's Republican Primary and Gets Her First 2024 Victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

