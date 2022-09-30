x

September 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Greece

Greece’s Sakkari Reaches Semifinals at Parma Ladies Open

September 30, 2022
By Associated Press
FILE- Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts during her match to Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FILE- Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts during her match to Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PARMA, Italy — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the Parma Ladies Open to reach her first semifinal since the grass-court season.

Sakkari, who has gone three sets in all three of her matches this week, will face Danka Kovinic for a spot in the final of the clay-court event after Kovinic beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-4.

In her previous semifinal, Sakkari lost to Belinda Bencic in Berlin in June. The seventh-ranked Greek player was eliminated by Wang Xiyu in the second round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 31.

In the bottom half of the draw, Mayar Sherif of Egypt beat American opponent Lauren Davis 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach her second career semifinal. Sherif next faces Ana Bogdan, who defeated fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-6 (6).

RELATED

Greece
Santorini Experience 2022: Culture and Sports Tourism with More Global Stars

ATHENS – Santorini Experience, the great event that celebrates the cultural, sports and sea tourism in one of the world’s top destinations, returned after two years of the pandemic.

Greece
Sakkari through to Parma Open Quarterfinals, Stephens Loses
SPORTS
Convincing Greece puts three past Northern Ireland Greece won its Nations

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings