January 4, 2024

Politics

Greece’s Rival Parties Take Shots at Mitsotakis Cabinet Rejiggering 

January 4, 2024
By The National Herald
[362231] ΟΡΚΩΜΟΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI, file)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ minor shakeup of his Cabinet was belittled by rival parties and criticism about some of the new appointments as well as continued complaints about the government’s direction.

The only major change was the removal of Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou after he couldn’t get a handle on sports violence, including a deadly clash between Croatian and Greek hooligans days after he took office earlier.

Then a police officer died as a result of injuries from being shot in the leg with a flare gun during a brawl that broke out outside a volleyball match stadium with authorities unable to contain the repeated violence.

The New Democracy government, which was re-elected in July, has an 8-seat majority in the Parliament and can pass virtually any legislation it wants but Mitsotakis did a partial reshuffling but no other changes in the key ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Defense.

Opposition parties weren’t buying it. The main opposition SYRIZA that’s faded in popularity since being taken over by Greek-American Stefanos Kasselakis said that the government has mishandled foreign policy.

The center-left PASOK-KINAL said Mitsotakis should have made changes in his stances instead of his Cabinet and criticized the return of Michalis Chrysochoidis to the Citizen Protection Ministry.

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) was skeptical of what the government said were “corrective” changes and said those were really designed to push reforms that would hurt the working class especially.

The newly formed New Left left-wing parliamentary group, made up of breakaway SYRIZA dissidents, said Mitsotakis was recycling failed policies and moving people around without affecting any real change.

Adonis Georgiadis was moved from the Labor to the Health Ministry, a position he held from 2013-14 during austerity years when he drew criticism for wanting to impose a minimal hospital charge. He will be replaced by Domna Michailidou, who was Deputy Education Minister.

