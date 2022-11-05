Greece’s Retail Stores to Stay Closed Due to Onset of ‘EVA’ Weather Front

Society

ATHENS – Retail stores will not open in Greece on Sunday, despite otherwise announced earlier this week, due to the imminent onset of the intense weather front named ‘EVA’, the Association of Retail Sales Businesses of Greece (SELPE) said on Saturday.

EVA is creating a barometric low that is expected to affect weather in Greece as of Saturday evening and throughout Sunday, according to the Emergency Forecast of Dangerous Weather Phenomena issued by the National Meteorological Service (EMY): dangerous weather phenomena will occur in certain places, the main characteristics of which will be high levels of rain, locally high wind velocities and very frequent lightning phenomena.

Citizens can be updated daily on the development of extraordinary weather phenomena in the regular weather reports of EMY and on the website of EMY at www.emy.gr.

The government recommends citizens be particularly careful when travelling or going out this weekend.