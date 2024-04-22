x

April 22, 2024

Economy

Greece's Remarkable Rebound from Economic Crisis Still Rolling On

April 22, 2024
By The National Herald
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ (ΑΡΓΥΡΩ ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΟΥ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Pedestrians cross a road at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Monday, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Almost nine years after being on the brink of being pushed out of the Eurozone and its economy shrinking 25 percent, Greece’s unlikely comeback is continuing, with a 3 percent growth forecast for 2024.

While that’s half the near 6 percent of 2023, after health restrictions were lifted the year earlier to bring back tourists who are the country’s biggest revenue engine, it’s still a near miracle for an economy that had been pushed toward the edge.

Greece needed three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($346.71 billion) from 2010-18 to stay afloat but with harsh austerity measures punishing workers, pensioners and the poor but the rich prospering and Parliament workers exempted.

In a review of the rebound, Reuters said: “A decade ago, Greece was in the throes of a devastating debt crisis marked by years of austerity, hardship and unrest. Now, officials and investors say 2024 could be the year its rebound is finally complete.”

The prediction for 2024 would see annual growth approaching the pre-crisis levels of 2009 although it will take decades to repay the loans and the country’s debt, while manageable, is still onerous.

But the news agency noted borrowing costs are below those of Italy, and banks bailed out during the crisis are set to be fully privatized for the first time in decades – a move some of the country’s largest investors see as a final sign of normality.”

https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/greek-economy-surges-after-decade-pain-2024-04-18/

“With (the state’s participation) out of the way, that’s a landmark,” said Wim-Hein Pals of asset manager Robeco, which recently bought shares in Greek banks. “The Greek economy is in good shape to benefit from further growth going forward.”

There’s a funny irony too: Greece, which had been mocked by other European Union countries, is now outperforming them, including Germany – which had been its biggest lender and imposed Draconian conditions on Greeks.

Greece has returned from junk bond status to investment grade by the world’s ratings agencies and foreign investors are lining up trying to cash in, with luxury resorts and 5-Star hotels popping up like crocuses in the spring.

Not everything’s rosy though, because the population is shrinking, wages are low and taxes among the highest in the EU – 45 percent for those making more than only 40,000 euros ($42,554) – and food prices out of reach for many.

“Many ordinary Greeks reeling from the crisis say they see little difference as economists say the wider benefits of the rebound will take time. To ensure long-term growth, the country needs to diversify beyond the typical economic drivers of tourism, real estate and services,” the report noted.

More than half of foreign direct investment into Greece, which totalled about 7.5 billion euros ($7.98 billion) in 2022, comes from northern European countries like France and Germany that are struggling with weak growth.

“Greek exports, such as agricultural goods, fuel and pharmaceutical products – two thirds of which head to the EU – fell almost 9 percent last year. Economic growth slowed to 2 percent in 2023, partly a result of its lagging neighbors,” it was added.

“The lower expectations for growth in Europe affect Greece in two main ways. Through pressure on exports… and through the higher cost of money,” Nikos Vettas, head of economic think tank IOBE told Reuters.

Society
Police in Greece Raid Homes and Detain Dozens in Crackdown on Deadly Soccer Violence

ATHENS — Police in Greece have raided multiple homes in Athens and detained dozens of suspects in a crackdown on soccer violence that led to the death of a police officer in December.

Politics
Greek, Turkish Talks Aim to Keep Detente Going During Some Grumbling
Society
“Playboy” Prince Nikolaos of Greece Splitting From Princess Tatiana

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

