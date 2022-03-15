Greece’s Relationship with Saudi Arabia Is Better Today Than Ever Before, Fragogiannis Says

Economy

RIYADH – Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of economic diplomacy, Kostas Fragogiannis, sent the message that Greece’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is better today than ever before.

Fragogiannis sent the message after the end of the visit of the governmental and business delegation to Riyadh. The deputy minister underlined Greece’s willingness to capitalise on the good, strategic, historical and political relationship through investments in Saudi Arabia and Greece.

The Greek business delegation was in Saudi Arabia on March 12-14.

‘The big secret is the follow-up’

He pointed out that the business mission does not end but start here and underlined that “the big secret is the follow-up in everything we do.”

Fragogiannis thanked the large business team, which consisted of 43 Greek companies and 55 entrepreneurs for their participation in the mission. He also acknowledged the “excellent work” done by Enterprise Greece and its CEO George Filiopoulos, as well as the diplomats of the foreign ministry. He underlined that Enterprise Greece is the main pillar for the extroversion of the country.

Moreover, he stressed that a new era is beginning in business missions, “which need to be targeted and not general.”

(ANA/ D. Manolis)