Greece’s Recovery Lures Back 342,000 Who Left During Economic Crisis

ATHENS – Despite low wages, soaring rents and high food prices, Greeks who left the country during a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis are returning in droves, some 342,000 of the 592,000 during an exodus to other countries.

That was revealed by Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, speaking at the BrainReGain event on the theme Return to the Roots: Challenges, Opportunities, Initiatives, citing data from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat.

The New Democracy government has been trying to lure back those who left, especially the young, entrepreneurs and many of the country’s best and brightest in a so-called brain drain that saw them seek work and a better future elsewhere.

Greece lost 5 percent of its population during the crisis, the young especially unable to find work, going to Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and elsewhere, most vowing never to return. Hatzidakis said to attract them “we have to change the circumstances that led them to make that decision to leave.”

The highest number of returns was in 2019, which was the previous record year for tourism and a year after three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($356.37 billion) ended, although salaries haven’t fully returned to pre-crisis levels.