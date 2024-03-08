x

March 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Society

Greece’s Recovery Lures Back 342,000 Who Left During Economic Crisis

March 8, 2024
By The National Herald
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ (ΑΡΓΥΡΩ ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΟΥ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Pedestrians cross a road at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Monday, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Despite low wages, soaring rents and high food prices, Greeks who left the country during a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis are returning in droves, some 342,000 of the 592,000 during an exodus to other countries.

That was revealed by Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, speaking at the BrainReGain event on the theme Return to the Roots: Challenges, Opportunities, Initiatives, citing data from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat.

The New Democracy government has been trying to lure back those who left, especially the young, entrepreneurs and many of the country’s best and brightest in a so-called brain drain that saw them seek work and a better future elsewhere.

Greece lost 5 percent of its population during the crisis, the young especially unable to find work, going to Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and elsewhere, most vowing never to return. Hatzidakis said to attract them “we have to change the circumstances that led them to make that decision to leave.”

The highest number of returns was in 2019, which was the previous record year for tourism and a year after three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($356.37 billion) ended, although salaries haven’t fully returned to pre-crisis levels.

RELATED

Society
A Greek Novelist and a Lawyer are the First Same-Sex Couple to Wed at Athens City Hall

ATHENS — A Greek novelist and his partner became the first same-sex couple to be married in Athens' city hall, three weeks after the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece.

Politics
Greek Communist Leader Fears “Sugar Daddies” Over University Tuition
Politics
Over Protests, Greek Parliament Poised to Allow Private Universities

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

How Do Animals React During a Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan to Find Out in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a total solar eclipse transforms day into night, will tortoises start acting romantic? Will giraffes gallop? Will apes sing odd notes? Researchers will be standing by to observe how animals’ routines at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas are disrupted when skies dim on April 8.

NAPLES – On Sunday, March a historic Groundbreaking Ceremony took place at St.

The pride Greek-Americans take in their children and grandchildren is matched only by the appreciation that flows in the other direction.

DETROIT - It’s billed as an American restaurant, operated by Tom Teknos who has made The Hudson Cafe in Detroit a must for classic dishes and so successful it’s adding another one in the suburb of Troy, its third location.

The herd syndrome is in full swing regarding Biden's age.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald