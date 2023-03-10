Greece’s Rebound, Cutting Bad Loans Give Eurobank 400% Profit Jump

Economy

ATHENS – Greece’s recovering economy and selling off bad loans to vulture collectors hounding people to repay has seen profits at Eurobank, one of the country’s four major financial institutions, quadruple.

Eurobank is also Greece’s largest lender by market value and said its profits soared in 2022 because of higher net interest income and lower provisions for bad loans that increased during the country’s austerity and economic crisis.

The bank, which is 1.4% owned by the country’s Hellenice Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) bank rescue fund, reported a net profit of 1.33 billion euros ($1.38 billion) compared to 328 million euros ($347.35 million) said Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/greeces-eurobank-posts-big-jump-2022-profit-2023-03-09/

With the lifting of health measures as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, Greece’s economy grew 5.9 percent in 2022 as the New Democracy government sought tourists and foreign investors.

Eurobank’s net interest income grew by 17.4 percent year-on-year in 2022 to 1.55 billion euros ($1.64 billion,) driven by higher rates, lending and its international business, the news agency said.

Eurobank said it will start paying a dividend out of its earnings in 2024, for the first time since the debt crisis that began in 2010 and required 326 billion euros ($345.34 billion) in three international financial rescue packages.

“The amount earmarked for dividend distribution (in 2023) will be used in an optimal way to bid for the 1.4 percent HFSF stake through a share buyback scheme,” said Eurobank’s Chief Executive Fokion Karavias, the site said.

The HFSF fund spent about 40 billion euros ($42.37 billion) to recapitalize Greece’s four largest lenders during the financial crisis, receiving shares in exchange.

Eurobank’s bad loan ratio fell to 5.2 percent at the end of December, from 6.8 percent at the end of 2021, with the stock of bad loans falling to 2.3 billion euros ($2.44 billion) from 2.8 billion euros ($2.97 billion) at the end of 2021.