x

March 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

Greece’s Rebound, Cutting Bad Loans Give Eurobank 400% Profit Jump

March 10, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
EUROBANK. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greece’s recovering economy and selling off bad loans to vulture collectors hounding people to repay has seen profits at Eurobank, one of the country’s four major financial institutions, quadruple.

Eurobank is also Greece’s largest lender by market value and said its profits soared in 2022 because of higher net interest income and lower provisions for bad loans that increased during the country’s austerity and economic crisis.

The bank, which is 1.4% owned by the country’s Hellenice Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) bank rescue fund, reported a net profit of 1.33 billion euros ($1.38 billion) compared to 328 million euros ($347.35 million) said Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/greeces-eurobank-posts-big-jump-2022-profit-2023-03-09/

With the lifting of health measures as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, Greece’s economy grew 5.9 percent in 2022 as the New Democracy government sought tourists and foreign investors.

Eurobank’s net interest income grew by 17.4 percent year-on-year in 2022 to 1.55 billion euros ($1.64 billion,) driven by higher rates, lending and its international business, the news agency said.

Eurobank said it will start paying a dividend out of its earnings in 2024, for the first time since the debt crisis that began in 2010 and required 326 billion euros ($345.34 billion) in three international financial rescue packages.

“The amount earmarked for dividend distribution (in 2023) will be used in an optimal way to bid for the 1.4 percent HFSF stake through a share buyback scheme,” said Eurobank’s Chief Executive Fokion Karavias, the site said.

The HFSF fund spent about 40 billion euros ($42.37 billion) to recapitalize Greece’s four largest lenders during the financial crisis, receiving shares in exchange.

Eurobank’s bad loan ratio fell to 5.2 percent at the end of December, from 6.8 percent at the end of 2021, with the stock of bad loans falling to 2.3 billion euros ($2.44 billion) from 2.8 billion euros ($2.97 billion) at the end of 2021.

RELATED

Politics
Greek Society Wants the Truth and Demands Justice for Tempi Rail Crash, Tsipras says

ATHENS - Main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on Friday had a meeting with rail worker unions to discuss the conditions surrounding the rail accident at Tempi and ways to correct the problems and weaknesses that led to the tragedy.

Society
Greece Sentences Egyptian to 280 Years for Piloting Refugee Boat
Politics
Earthquake, Train Tragedy See Greece, Turkey Want to Talk Again

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.