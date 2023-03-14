Greece’s Railways Ran Unsafe Since 2000, Safety Measures Undone

Society

The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – The head-on train collision in Greece that killed 57 revealed at least two decades of apparent neglect and negligence in failing to have automated safety systems in place despite receiving some 800 million euros ($857.61 million) in European Union aid.

It also set off a furor, with protests in the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki – the route the train was on to Greece’s second-largest city, many of the victims students on their way back to universities after an annual carnival celebration.

In a report, the site EURACTIV outlined the many apparent failures of successive governments, the tragedy landing at the feet of the New Democracy government weeks before elections.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/revealed-greece-eu-lost-in-babel-of-train-safety-deals/

The site said that delays, shady contracts and no apparent accounting of how money was spent that was designed to improve safety also exposed apparent EU failures to follow it and check on the railways systems.

The European Commission has been pressuring Greek authorities and raising concerns about two projects key to tackling Greek railway safety, but they were never implemented, the site said, citing a document it reviewed.

An EU source told EURACTIV that a hearing is planned to look into why works on the signaling and communications systems weren’t done between 2000-13 when the country was under the rule of governments led by New Democracy and the then-PASOK Socialists.

The projects were supposed to see installation of the European Train Control System (ETCS) for 2000-06 and upgrading of signaling on trains and remote controls for 2007-13, the report said.

Instead, some stations and lines in the country are left to manual switching and communication by walkie-talkie as the government has boasted about moving Greece faster into the high-technology age.

In a letter sent by the Commission by the New Democracy in June 2021, the EU executive said that two projects funded by the bloc hadn’t been implemented and wanted an explanation and that another 18 million euros ($19.3 million) would be at risk, the report said.

The site said it had also seen several letters in which the government disagreed with proposed “financial corrections” describing them as “non-proportional” and “unjust” toward the government’s efforts to finalize the projects and given how much in state funds had been invested.

A new contract had been signed in 2014 for the upgrade of the signaling system on Greek trains and remote control under another New Democracy government and was supposed to have finished by 2016, it was said.

But the Radical Left SYRIZA took power in 2015 and the situation became even more complicated in an entanglement over contracts, leaving the rail safety measures only 70 percent complete and that’s how it stood.

A supplementary contract was ready in 2018 when the Leftists were still in power but they were ousted by New Democracy in July, 2019 snap elections and it wasn’t signed until 2021, but still not implemented.

An EU source not named told the site that the deadline for completing the work was the end of 2023, too late for the victims, but with the government promising it would be finished by then, no details given.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) told the site earlier than it has begun an investigation too into “looking exclusively into possible damages to the financial interests in the EU” that are involved.

There have been subsequent delays over contracts and bureaucracy and differences about what safety measures were to be done, Greece’s government alleging asking to be exempted from some before withdrawing the request.

That was 16 days before the crash and, on the day it happened, the site said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would go to a Railway Remote Control Centre in northern Greece – which the news site said didn’t exist.