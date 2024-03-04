Greece’s Privacy Agency Probes New Democracy MEP Over Election Emails

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s Data Protection Authority (DPA) is investigating whether New Democracy Member of the European Parliament Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou violated privacy laws in sending emails to Diaspora voters about the June elections.

“In response to media inquiries regarding the alleged distribution of unsolicited electronic communication by an EU deputy to Greek expatriates prior to the European elections, the Authority announces that, following numerous relevant complaints, it has promptly initiated an examination procedure into the issue,” a statement from the agency said.

Rival parties wanted to know how she obtained the email addresses of voters and said that breached the European Union’s data privacy regulations although she tried to defend “Expatriate Greeks around the world, from America to Japan, received an email from New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou as part of her personal pre-election campaign ahead of the European elections,” main opposition party SYRIZA said.

Many of the recipients said they never gave her permission to email as is required under the EU’s data protection regulations and some went on social media to complain they received one from her within minutes of another from the Interior Ministry telling that about postal voting for the elections.

“What is even more worrying is that many of the complainants had registered themselves on the foreign postal voting lists using their email addresses,” the SYRIZA statement continued, referring to the incident as “a very serious blow to the integrity of the electoral process, shortly before the elections with the new postal voting procedure.”

PASOK said “the government must immediately provide an explanation as to how personal contact information was leaked, which the Ministry of the Interior had in its possession and according to standard practice are confidential when the electoral lists are made public.”

Posting on X, Asimakopoulou described the allegations as “mudslinging” and “conspiracy theories.” She said that, “One hundred days before the European elections, my office sent a newsletter to Greeks abroad using contact information that I collected during the last five years as an MEP, in order to ask their permission to communicate with them regularly, as I always have done, with respect to personal data and GDPR since 2018.”

“I have never received personal data from the Interior Ministry or any other government body on Greeks living abroad,” she said.

But many of the recipients living abroad said they had not subscribed to any newsletter or party list and asked how she got their email addresses. Personal details of Greeks abroad who register to vote, such as emails and phone numbers, are not accessible to political parties, and are supposed to be available exclusively to the Interior Ministry.

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis later also posted criticism on social media and demanded an explanation for how she got the addresses and snapped at her explanation as being faulty.

“Initially the MEP stated that she obtained the e-mails of voters abroad with their consent. Then, that she asked for them at the Interior Ministry … the Interior Ministry … said that it does not give voters’ e-mail addresses to candidates, in accordance with existing laws.”

“Nothing stays hidden. (Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis and (Interior Minister Niki) Kerameus must stop hiding behind the acrobatic flip-flopping of the New Democracy MEP and provide answers: how did the MEP get hold of the contact details of the citizens? Did they leak or were they given by the interior ministry,” Kasselakis said.