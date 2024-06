Economy

FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece’s primary surplus stood at €1.6 billion in the five-month period from January to May 2024, down from €2.9 billion in the same period last year. According to the Bank of Greece, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €537 million compared to a deficit of €1.920 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €25.272 billion, up from €23.117 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, ordinary budget expenditure decreased to €23.676 billion from €24.629 billion in January-May 2023.