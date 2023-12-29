x

December 30, 2023

Greece’s Pricey Olive Oil Running Out, Poor Crop Seen Bringing Shortages

December 29, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Workers use electric combs to harvest olives from a tree as the sun rises in Spata suburb, east of Athens, Greece, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Not only has the price of olive oil in Greece soared, with fires and floods damaging and destroying trees, but a lesser crop could produce shortages and drive customers to cheaper brands or alternatives like corn or sunflower oil.

A mild winter and climate change have further reduced the yield as the same time that inflation, while falling, has also added to the rising prices of foods and the oil, especially Extra Virgin.

So valuable and expensive has olive oil become that thieves have taken to nightly raids to strip trees in groves of the olives or even the branches, or broken into storehouses to take containers ready to be shipped.

The Chinese news agency Xinhua earlier reported that the price of the daily staple of Greeks, called liquid gold by ancient poet Homer, seems almost as costly as the precious metal because of its quality, demand and lack of supplies.

In September, the price of olive oil in Greece’s supermarkets was on average 29 percent higher than in the same month last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said. Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) was retailing at an average of 15 euros ($16.61) per kilogram (2.2 pounds.)

“Producer prices, which two years ago were at around 3.5 euros ($3.88) per kilo, at the beginning of 2023 climbed to 4-4.5 euros. Today, at the end of the olive growing season, they have reached 8-8.5 euros,” George Oikonomou, General Director of the Association of Greek Olive Oil Standardization Industries (SEVITEL) told the news agency.

