Greece’s Opposition Parties Chasing Disaffected Voters on Campaign Trail

Politics

ATHENS – Rivals to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government are making pitches to voters with May 21 elections coming as he has already made up ground lost following a train tragedy that killed 57.

The Conservatives lead slipped to 2.9 percent after the catastrophe – it had been almost 14 percent a year before – but subsequent surveys showed a 5 percent lead with the race likely to lull until after the April 16 Easter date.

The main attraction is a rematch with the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – now rebranded the Progressive Alliance – as the leftist leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras seeks to regain power.

He’s been active in seeking voters who were angry at the government for the tragedy with polls indicating some 10-11.5 percent are undecided and will be the swing vote even if changes in electoral laws brought by SYRIZA make it likely at least a second ballot will be needed.

Nikos Androulakis, who has rebuilt the country’s third-ranking PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change center-left could be a catalyst and kingmaker if he decides to join either New Democracy or SYRIZA to form a coalition.

He has rejected that scenario laid out by pundits if it means that Mitsotakis or Tspiras would be Prime Minister – Androulakis’ phone was bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP and he said he won’t serve Tsipras.

Those are the three main candidates although surveys show that the current six parties in the 300-member Parliament would be joined by a fourth, the marginal, ultra-extremist Ellines.

It is led by Ilias Kasidiaris, a former member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn who was jailed along with its other former leaders, Members of Parliament and dozens of members, including one convicted of killing anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas in 2013.

Mitsotakis has been picking his spots and emphasizing he’s bringing an economic recovery during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, no longer talking about the train tragedy or a surveillance scandal.

Tsipras went to Corinth seeking votes although most campaigning in Greece is preaching to the choir of supporters and rallies designed to show zeal, independent and undecideds not being there.

He invited people to “talk about the real problems of Greek society” ahead of the general elections and not to pay so much attention to the media, although he didn’t say how they would know what he’s doing otherwise.

LISTEN TO ME

“The crucial thing for our lives is what policies will govern the country,” Tsipras said in an open address after visiting the Corinth market and talking to shop keepers and consumers about the country’s problems.

He called on them to instead pay attention to their daily interactions with ordinary people on the street, about town and in their places of work, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

“Four years now, what has dominated our lives is injustice. It is time to say ‘enough’,” he said, talking of a “deception of the middle class, pensioners and wage earners,” he also said.

He said that it was time for the “forces of honesty to come to the fore, with a plan that will give the country a respite and progress,” although he didn’t offer any and didn’t mention broken promises from his 4 1/2-year former reign.

“The crucial thing up until the elections on the 21st of May is to talk about the real problems that Greek society has. This is our goal, to talk about the problems,” he said, listing these as a decline of incomes, labour relations, lack of hope for young people and insecurity “in the face of a hostile state, the dismantling of the national health system, the fear of the ‘crows’ and funds lying in wait for primary residences, business properties and agricultural land,” he said.

His former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who broke off in disagreement with Tsipras imposing austerity measures to get a third bailout, for 82 billion euros ($89.4 million) is near the bottom in polling but campaigning too.

He visited the city of Chania for a series of meetings focusing on public health and water management, during his tour of the island of Crete, accompanied by some party members and parliamentary candidates for his MeRA25.

Varoufakis visited a hospital in the city, where he expressed the party’s support for efforts to preserve the public nature of the national health system, counter to the government’s efforts to strengthen the private health sector.

He went to the city’s water and sewage company, where he spoke with workers and accused the government of attempting to privatize water, which he said should remain in the state’s hands.